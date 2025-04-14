7 docuseries to watch if you liked Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is an eight-part docuseries that documents Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's life post-prison following her release in December 2023. It follows her as she reunites with family members and begins sharing a life with her husband Ryan Anderson.

The series examines the freedom she finds, confronting what happened in her past, and adapting to normal life outside prison. It delves into Gypsy’s journey of balancing her celebrity status with her identity as a wife, sister, and free woman.

If viewers found the docuseries compelling for its themes of trauma, control, survival, and the search for justice, then similar docuseries like The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, Don’t F**k with Cats, and more are a must-watch to further explore those same dark and complex layers of the human experience.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Don’t F**k with Cats and 6 other docuseries to watch if you liked Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

1) The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

It explores the 2013 torture and death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez (Image via Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is a 2020 true crime documentary series that explores the tragic case of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, who was tortured and killed in 2013 in Palmdale, California.

Directed by investigative documentarian Brian Knappenberger, the series includes interviews with journalists, prosecutors, and officials that lay bare the systemic failures that made Gabriel's abuse possible.

Similar to Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, this docuseries captures the effects of a traumatic history and the lasting legacy of abuse, bringing to light a life built around extreme pain.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Don’t F**k with Cats

Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is a 2019 true crime documentary series (Image via Netflix)

Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is a 2019 true crime documentary series directed and written by Mark Lewis and released on Netflix on December 18, 2019.

It tells the story of a crowd-sourced investigation of Luka Magnotta, who was originally monitored for posting clips of animal abuse and was subsequently convicted of killing Chinese international student Jun Lin.

Across three episodes, the docuseries shows how a group of amateur internet sleuths launched a manhunt after Magnotta posted a video of himself killing kittens. Their online efforts ultimately helped identify him as the person responsible for Jun Lin’s brutal murder in 2012.

Similar to Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, this docuseries explores a search for justice, where individuals confront their pasts and the repercussions of their actions.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Dancing for the Devil

Investigates allegations against 7M Films founder and his Shekinah Church (Image via Netflix)

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is a 2024 Netflix documentary series by Derek Doneen that investigates cult allegations against 7M Films and founder Robert Shinn, including abuse and financial exploitation linked to his Shekinah Church.

The documentary details claims of emotional, physical, and financial abuse by 7M and the Shekinah Church. It also follows TikTok dancer Miranda Derrick, whose family says she has been isolated since joining.

Both Dancing for the Devil and Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up delve into complex power dynamics and exploitation, as they reveal the tension between personal freedom and control from outside forces.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Wild Wild Country

It delves into the story of Indian guru Osho and his secretary Sheela (Image via Netflix)

Wild Wild Country is a 2018 Netflix documentary series that delves into the tale of Indian spiritual guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho), his secretary Ma Anand Sheela, and their band of devotees who founded the Rajneeshpuram commune in Wasco County, Oregon.

The name is taken from the song Drover by Bill Callahan, used in the last episode, and also captures a quote that defines the wild landscape of the commune.

Just as Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up documents Gypsy's fight to reconcile her life before with freedom, Wild Wild Country documents the challenge of transitioning to a normal life after a highly incendiary and controlled one.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) The Keepers

The Keepers examines the 1969 unsolved murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik (Image via Netflix)

The Keepers is a seven-episode 2017 documentary series that examines the 1969 unsolved murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik. She taught English and drama at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore, and many former students believe she was murdered for suspecting Father A. Joseph Maskell of s*xually abusing students.

The docuseries explores the purported cover-up by the government and the permanent effects of the case on individuals seeking justice.

Similar to Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, The Keepers exposes a tragic individual past, showing how people cope with a horrific past while finding redemption and justice for long-concealed facts.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Abducted in Plain Sight

Covers the 1970s kidnappings of Jan Broberg by neighbor Robert Berchtold (Image via Netflix)

Abducted in Plain Sight (Forever B) is a 2017 documentary on true crime, directed by Skye Borgman. It revolves around the abductions of Jan Broberg, an Idaho girl, who was kidnapped twice during the 1970s by her neighbor Robert Berchtold.

The documentary features Broberg herself and discusses the astonishing facts of her abduction. The tale was first presented in the memoir Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story, written by Jan and her mother and published in 2003.

Both docuseries reveal the horrific extent of personal betrayal, with Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up highlighting personal healing from a traumatic event, and Abducted in Plain Sight exposing the manipulation of a vulnerable person.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) The Jinx

The Jinx is a crime series about Robert Durst, a real estate heir and convicted killer (Image via Hotstar)

The Jinx is a documentary series about a true crime based on the life of Robert Durst, a New York real estate scion and convicted killer.

Directed by Andrew Jarecki, who had earlier directed a film based on Durst's life, the series comprises more than 20 hours of interviews with Durst, who had never previously worked with journalists.

The show became highly popular after Durst was arrested for the first-degree murder of his friend Susan Berman one day prior to the airing of the last episode. The arrest gave a sensational twist to the documentary, making it a huge media phenomenon.

Similar to Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, The Jinx excavates disturbing secrets about a typically ordinary life devastated by dark forces.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is available on Lifetime, MyLifetime.com, and the Lifetime app. Season one can be streamed on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

