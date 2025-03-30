7 true crime dramas similar to Happy Face season 1

True crime dramas continue to captivate audiences with their psychological depth and unsettling narratives, and one of these is Happy Face, a new series on Paramount+. The show follows Melissa Reed (Annaleigh Ashford), who is forced to confront her past after discovering that her father, Keith Jesperson (Dennis Quaid), is the notorious "Happy Face Killer."

Years later, she is drawn back into his world when he confesses to a new murder— one that could spare an innocent man from execution. As she struggles with her identity and her father’s crimes, she must determine whether he is telling the truth or manipulating her once again. Also featuring James Wolk and Tamera Tomakili, Happy Face season 1 blends family drama, crime investigation, and psychological tension.

For those looking for more gripping true crime stories, several other dramas explore similar themes. Some feature notorious serial killers, while others delve into deep family secrets, con artists, and flawed justice systems.

Mindhunter, The Serpent, The Act, and more must-watch true crime dramas with the same haunting and compelling storytelling as Happy Face season 1

1) Mindhunter (Netflix)

Mindhunter (Image via Netflix)

Mindhunter brings viewers to the late 1970s criminal profiling. The series follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they interview some of the most infamous serial killers in history to learn their motivations. With the help of psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), they create methods that transform law enforcement's capacity to monitor violent offenders.

Moreover, Mindhunter explores the psychology of killers and the effects of crime on those pursuing justice, much as Happy Face does. The series' terrifying dialogues with real-life killers—Ed Kemper and Charles Manson among others—bring to the storyline a startling reality.

2) The Serpent (Netflix)

The Serpent (Image via Netflix)

The Serpent is a different but equally disturbing sort of crime narrative for those intrigued with Happy Face season 1. Based on actual events, this miniseries chronicles Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim), a conman and serial killer who targeted young tourists on the "Hippie Trail" in Southeast Asia during the 1970s.

While Happy Face examines murder from the viewpoint of a killer's family, The Serpent envelops viewers in the eyes of the victims and the detectives seeking Sobhraj. The show centers on the Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle) as he gradually untangles the case and concentrates on the killer.

3) The Act (Hulu)

The Act (Image via Hulu)

The Act provides another twisted family dynamic if the complex father-daughter relationship in Happy Face is appealing. This true crime tale centers on Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King) and her mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Dee Dee fakes several medical illnesses to keep control over her daughter, convincing everyone Gypsy is very sick.

But Gypsy looks for a way out as she gets older and starts to doubt the truth; this results in an unexpected crime. Like Happy Face season 1, The Act looks at how dishonesty and manipulation inside a family could have terrible results.

4) Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unbelievable (Image via Netflix)

Unbelievable takes a different approach to true crime, focusing on the systemic failures in the justice system. Based on a true story, the series follows Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever), a teenager accused of lying about being raped. As two female detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) investigate similar assaults, they uncover disturbing patterns that suggest Marie may have been telling the truth all along.

Like Happy Face season 1, Unbelievable focuses on the personal toll of crime, particularly on the victims and those trying to bring justice. The series avoids sensationalizing its subject matter and instead offers a deeply human exploration of trauma, resilience, and justice.

5) The Staircase (HBO Max)

The Staircase is the ideal follow-up if Happy Face season 1's emphasis on a convoluted family dynamic and a suspected killer's impact on their loved ones piques interest. The historic case of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), an author suspected of killing his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette), who was discovered dead at the base of their staircase, is explored in this dramatic series.

Secrets about Michael's past come to light as the inquiry progresses, therefore casting doubt on his guilt. The show explores media impact, legal disputes, and the psychological toll of a well-publicized trial. Like Happy Face, The Staircase asks viewers to check their own beliefs and explore how crime affects people closest to the accused.

6) Dirty John (Netflix)

Dirty John (Image via Netflix)

For those intrigued by the manipulation and dishonesty concepts in Happy Face, Dirty John presents yet another disturbing true crime tale. The show chronicles the real story of Debra Newell (Connie Britton), a brilliant interior designer who falls for John Meehan ( Eric Bana), a seductive but dangerous con artist. John's actual nature comes to light as their connection develops, having horrible results.

Like Happy Face, Dirty John looks at the psychology of deception and how people could find themselves in risky relationships. Strong performances and startling turns abound in the riveting psychological thriller that is this series.

7) American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (Hulu)

People vs O.J. Simpson (Image via Hulu)

One of the most well-known true crime dramatizations, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, offers an in-depth look at one of the most infamous murder trials in history. Featuring Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson and Sarah Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark, the series examines the legal strategies, media frenzy, and racial tensions surrounding the case.

Moreover, this series provides a deep dive into the criminal justice system and the complex narratives that emerge in high-profile cases. It highlights how public perception, media influence, and legal maneuvering can shape the outcome of a trial.

True crime shows reveal psychology, justice, and crime's effects, not just mind-blowing events. A remarkable genre contribution is Happy Face season 1, and for those with kindred interests, these seven series provide suspense, intrigue, and a closer examination of crime.

Fans of true crime will be kept intrigued by Mindhunter's psychological profiling, the convoluted family secrets in The Act, and the well-publicized legal battles in The Staircase and American Crime Story. Every show looks at how crime impacts victims and offenders.

