Happy Face season 1: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The true crime drama Happy Face premieres on March 20, 2025. Produced by CBS Studios, it’s based on the 2018 podcast Happy Face and the book Shattered Silence by Melissa Moore, daughter of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson. The series explores her experiences growing up with him.

Keith was also dubbed as the "Happy Face Killer" by the media for drawing smiley faces on the letters he sent them. Unlike other true crime dramas, Happy Face season 1 is set to deliver a unique experience to the audience. The first season sheds a spotlight on Melissa's life, another innocent victim of her father's crime.

The true crime drama series is rated TV-MA for mature themes, violence, and language by the MPAA.

Happy Face season 1 releases on March 20, 2025

Happy Face season 1 will see its first two episodes premiere globally on March 20, 2025, available for the audience on the Paramount+ app, produced by CBS studios. Viewers can expect a new episode every week on Thursday as the first installment contains eight episodes in total.

The cast of Happy Face

The show is written and executively produced by Jennifer Cacicio. Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Melissa Moore herself are part of the production team as well.

Happy Face season 1 is led by Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid starring Melissa Moore and Keith Hunter Jesperson respectively. James Wolk, David Harewood, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey star in other prominent roles.

What is Happy Face season 1 all about

Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for Happy Face season 1 on March 4, 2025, which gives the audience an insight into the true crime story. The series follows the story of Melissa Moore after her serial killer contacts her. Keith Hunter Jesperson, famously known as the Happy Face Killer, was convicted for the killing of at least 8 women in the early 1990s.

The Happy Face season 1 trailer shows Keith reaching out to his daughter from prison, offering details about a murdered woman if she agrees to talk. Melissa confronts her past to help find the victim's body and bring closure to the family. The dark, suspenseful trailer highlights Melissa’s struggle with the mystery, featuring Annaleigh Ashford in the lead and Dennis Quaid’s chilling portrayal of the killer.

The real Melissa Moore and Keith Hunter Jesperson

Dennis Quaid stars as Keith Hunter Jesperson in Happy Face season 1. (Image via Youtube.com)

Melissa Moore has been a voice for innocent victims like her who suffered not due to the crime but for being related to the criminals. Melissa shared her struggles through her podcast and autobiography. She spent years dealing with her trauma, which later encouraged her towards activism and being a voice for the innocent. Melissa now works as a journalist and producer of crime-focused projects.

Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the Happy Face Killer, murdered at least eight women between 1990 and 1995. Arrested in 1995 after killing his girlfriend, police linked him to several other crimes. His smiley-faced confessions made him infamous. Though convicted of eight murders, he remains in prison, occasionally giving interviews that fuel his notoriety.

The true crime series Happy Face season 1 will premiere globally on March 20, 2025, with the first episodes available for the audience on the Paramount+ app. The trailer sets up huge expectations for this upcoming true crime drama, powered by a strong creative team and memorable lead performances.

