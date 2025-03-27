5 crime novel adaptations to watch in 2025

Novel offers a wealth of resources for TV and movie creators to take inspiration from. Over the years, there have been countless book to movie and book to TV adaptations, many of which, have been critically and commercially acclaimed.

One of the most beloved book genres, however, is the crime novel, which offers the perfect mix of characterization, crime, and suspense, to make it an apt movie or TV adaptation for the viewers’ pleasure.

From Liz Moore’s novel being adapted into a tense and thoughtful crime thriller to a bestselling novel series by Richard Osman being converted into a blockbuster movie, here are five crime novel adaptations, you want to check out in 2025.

Dope Thief, Long Bright River, and other crime novel adaptation to watch in 2025

1. The Thursday Murder Club

Helen Mirren will star in the movie - Source: Getty

Based on the bestselling series of novels by Richard Osman, the upcoming crime comedy movie will soon release in 2025. It will be directed by Chris Columbus and feature Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and others. Co-produced by Steven Spielberg, the film promises to be a must-watch this year.

The movie will follow the premise of the novel, which revolves around a group of elderly and amateur sleuths in a town, who try to solve a murder. With an all-star cast, a veteran director, and a famous producer, this one is a must-watch for all the whodunit lovers.

2. The Stolen Girl

Holliday Grianger will star in the show – Arrivals - Source: Getty

Starring Holliday Grainger and directed by Eva Husson, this upcoming British crime thriller is based on a book by Alex Dahl. Scheduled for release on April 16, 2025 on Disney+, the show promises to have lots of twists and turns and will be a thrilling and suspenseful watch.

The show will revolve around a tense Europe-wide manhunt, which occurs because a mother realizes that her daughter has been kidnapped from a play date. The series promises to have thrilling performances and plot and will be a must-watch.

3. Dope Thief

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Based on the book by Dennis Tafoya, this crime drama miniseries stars Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, and is created by Peter Craig. The show premiered on March 14, 2025 on Apple TV+ and is a gritty and raw series, highlighting the street crime in Philadelphia.

The series revolves around two friends, Ray and Manny, who met in juvenile custody and as adults, they decide to pose as DEA agents, to rob low level drug dealers. However, they get into trouble when they steal from a narcotics operation that is being surveilled by the actual DEA.

4. Crime 101

Chris Hemsworth will star in the movie - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Directed by Bart Layton and starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry, and Barry Keoghan, this heist crime thriller is based on a novella by Don Winslow and is an upcoming movie slated to be released in 2025. The movie will be about a detective who is trying to stop a genius jewel thief.

The thief however, follows a strict code of conduct, called the Crime 101, and plans to follow the guidelines to pull off the biggest heist. The unique plot of the movie and the all-star cast, make it an exciting movie to watch this year.

5. Long Bright River

Still from the show (Image via Peacock)

Based on the book by Liz Moore and starring Amanda Seyfried, John Doman, and others, this crime drama miniseries is created by Nikki Toscano and Liz Moore. The show premiered on March 13, 2025 on Peacock and revolves around a Philadelphia police officer, who has her own issues and traumas, but takes up the neglected case of the serial killings of multiple marginalized women.

Seyfried plays the titular role of the police officer called Mickey, who must also investigate the disappearance of her own drug-addicted sister. The show is receiving rave reviews and has themes of family, law enforcement, and treatment of women.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

