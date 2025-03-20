Dope Thief release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive 

Dope Thief is a crime drama series created by Peter Craig and co-directed by Ridley Scott, who is also one of the executive producers. It is based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Dennis Tafoya.

Ad

The story revolves around two childhood friends, Raymond "Ray" Driscoll, and Manny Carvalho, played by Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura, respectively. They steal drugs and money from petty criminals, posing as DEA agents. However, they end up stealing from a dangerous narcotics organization, becoming targets of their hunt.

The series premiered with the first two episodes on Apple TV+ on March 14, 2025. The remaining six episodes will be released every Friday till April 25, 2025. Besides Henry and Moura, the cast also includes Marin Ireland, Amir Arison, Nesta Cooper, Kate Mulgrew, and Ving Rhames in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

Dope Thief release schedule and how to watch it

Ad

As mentioned above, the crime drama miniseries was released on March 14, 2025. Two premiere episodes titled, Jolly Ranchers and Bat Out of Hell, premiered together. The series will consist of a total of eight action-packed episodes, each released weekly on Apple TV+ till Friday, April 25, 2025.

Here's the complete release schedule of each episode of Dope Thief, along with the title of each episode:

Episode 1: “Jolly Ranchers” — Friday, March 14

Episode 2: “Bat Out of Hell” — Friday, March 14

Episode 3: “Run, Die, Relapse” — Friday, March 21

Episode 4: “Philadelphia Lawyer” — Friday, March 28

Episode 5: “Fear of God” — Friday, April 4

Episode 6: “Love Songs from Mars” — Friday, April 11

Episode 7: “Mussolini” — Friday, April 18

Episode 8: “Innocent People” — Friday, April 25

Ad

Viewers can stream the episodes on Apple TV+ with a subscription. The service offers a seven-day free trial period for new users. After the free period has ended, one has to pay $9.99 per month for the amazing library of films, movies, and documentaries that the platform provides. If you have a new Apple device then you can get free access to the platform for three months. After three months, pay the standard $9.99 fee for a continuation of service.

Ad

About Dope Thief

Ad

Touted as one of the most anticipated shows of this spring, Peter Craig, who co-wrote The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Town has collaborated with Hollywood legend Ridley Scott for Dope Thief.

Brian Henry, known for his Oscar-nominated performance in Causeway, and Moura, popular for playing Pablo Escobar in Netflix's Narcos, are leading the series as two best friends, Raymond and Manny, respectively. They bust small-time drug dealers as Drug Enforcement Agency(DEA) agents and steal their products, along with whatever cash they have.

Ad

They end up fooling and stealing from a powerful narcotics operation, which was being persuaded by the real DEA. What unfolds is the hustlers trying to save themselves from the criminals and the authorities.

Dope Thief is available to stream on Apple TV+ exclusively. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:

"Two lifelong friends (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) in Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. It's a perfect gift - until they choose the wrong mark and become targets of a massive narcotics enterprise."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dope Thief and other films and TV shows on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback