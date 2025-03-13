Dope Thief: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Dope Thief is an upcoming crime drama series that is set to release on Friday, March 14, 2025, on Apple TV+. It is created and written by Peter Craig and is inspired by Dennis Tafoya's novel of the same name published in April 2009.

The series is directed by Marcela Said, Jonathan van Tulleken, Tanya Hamilton, Ridley Scott, and Craig. Furthermore, Dope Thief is executive produced by David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger, Richard Heus, Jennifer Wiley-Moxley, and the lead star Brian Tyree Henry.

The show's official synopsis, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Two lifelong friends (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) in Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. It's a perfect grift - until they choose the wrong mark and become targets of a massive narcotics enterprise."

When will Dope Thief be released?

The official trailer for Dope Thief was released on February 18, 2025. The series features eight episodes, with the first two episodes releasing on March 14, 2025. The remaining episodes will release weekly on Fridays until April 25, 2025.

The series creator Peter Craig boasts an impressive writing credential that includes Ben Affleck's 2010 crime-thriller The Town, Matt Reeves's 2022 film The Batman, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2, etc. He also wrote the story for Gladiator II and Top Gun: Maverick, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for 'Best Adapted Screenplay'.

Furthermore, Ridley Scott has directed the first episode and also serves as the show’s executive producer.

What is the story of Dope Thief?

The series is set in Philadelphia and centers on two longtime friends Ray Driscoll (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny Carvalho (Wagner Moura) who met in juvenile detention. Now as adults, they grift small-time drug dealers by posing as DEA agents and walk away with their stash, money, and no consequences.

However, things take a dark turn when they unknowingly interfere with a major drug cartel operation on the East Coast and become targets themselves. The two become witnesses to an alliance between dangerous criminals and corrupt law enforcement officers, making them a threat that needs to be eliminated.

Ray and Manny can only rely on each other as they face against powerful and dangerous men on both sides of the law in this high-stakes fight for survival.

The cast and characters of Dope Thief

Below is the cast list for the upcoming Apple TV+ series:

Brian Tyree Henry as Ray Driscoll

Wagner Moura as Manny Carvalho

Amir Arison as Mark Nader

Marin Ireland as Mina

Nesta Cooper as Michelle Taylor

Kate Mulgrew as Theresa Bowers

Ving Rhames as Bart

Liz Caribel Sierra as Sherry

Will Pullen as Marchetti

Dustin Nguyen as Son Pham

Idris Debrand as Teenage Ray

Kieu Chinh as Xuan 'Grandma' Pham

Phong Le as Duy

Emma Lewis as Izzy Pham

Jaba Keh as Lewis Pham

Jared Johnston as Carter 'Manscape' Keyes

Gabriel Ebert as Jack

J.P. Darang as Jerome

Kaci Walfall as Marletta

Tara Gadomski as Detective Sarah Crawford

M.Q. Tran as Tina Pham

Daisy Galvis as Señora Alarcon

Bentley Cooper as Young Ray

Jandel Camilo as Sicario

Adam Petchel as Cyrus

Gillian Saker as Anya Renek

Dietrich Teschner as Marshal

Peter McRobbie as Bill McKinty

Caleb Clark as Allen Iverson Jersey

Spenser Granese as Rick Staley

Wayne Maugans as Randy

Donovan Louis Bazemore as Ronald

Stay tuned for updates about upcoming movies and television shows in 2025.

