What role does Nesta Cooper play in Fire Country? Everything you need to know

Fire Country season 3 is getting a transition with new arrivals and new romantic affairs, and one of the most anticipated additions to the cast is Nesta Cooper. Familiar to audiences from Apple TV+'s See, Cooper joins the CBS drama as Violet, a young, ambitious lawyer with grand aspirations and an intriguing past.

As the show moves into a new season, viewers can't wait to find out how her character is going to rock things, especially in the life of firefighter Jake Crawford, whose character is portrayed by Jordan Calloway.

Nesta Cooper plays Violet in Fire Country

Nesta Cooper is Violet, a recently graduated lawyer determined to build a successful practice on top of having a massive weight of student loan debt to drag her down.

Characterized as ambitious and driven, Violet is not only battling to make a name for herself in the legal profession but also dealing with her personal life after a recent divorce. Her introduction into the Fire Country world is set to introduce a new dynamic, particularly as she becomes a possible love interest for Jake.

How Violet shakes things up for Jake

Jake Crawford has experienced his share of personal struggles and heartache throughout Fire Country. As one of the show's central firefighters, his commitment to saving lives usually comes at the expense of his well-being. But Violet's arrival portends a change for him.

In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Tia Napolitano revealed that Violet is a character who:

"Isn't just another love interest—she's a force in her own right."

Her presence in Edgewater will test Jake emotionally and mentally, offering him a relationship potentially unlike anything he has ever had. With her drive to succeed and new beginnings both professionally and personally, Violet stands as a valuable addition to the show's changing narrative.

Could Violet and Jake be the next big couple?

Romance has never been a missing factor in Fire Country, and season 3 is no exception so far. Since Bode is already on a romantic storyline, the show is ensuring that other characters also receive their due of love and romance.

Jake, whose love life has been a rollercoaster, seems to be at a standstill when he meets Violet. Due to her being a newly divorced woman seeking a new beginning, their relationship is not going to be a cakewalk, but it can potentially be one of the strongest storylines of the season.

Viewers are already speculating whether this love will be a slow burn or an immediate spark. Will Violet be the one to get Jake over his previous relationships and open up to something new? Only time will tell, but their chemistry is already being teased as electric.

Nesta Cooper first appeared as Violet in episode 7 of season 3 of Fire Country, which was telecast on February 28. She entered the show at a time when other characters were also grappling with revived romances and emerging relationships, and the episode turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster of highs and lows.

Nesta Cooper's personal life

Nesta Cooper was born on December 11, 1993, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. She developed an early interest in acting and set out to build a career in the entertainment world.

Cooper is currently engaged to Pete Van Auker, an associate producer who she met working on Reality High. The two frequently share photos of themselves and their life on social media, indicating their love for travel, adventure, and their dog.

She is also outspoken about significant social issues, often taking to her platform to call for diversity in Hollywood and representation equality in the entertainment industry.

Nesta Cooper's joining of Fire Country as Violet is one of the most looked-forward-to casting switches of season 3.

Through the course of the season, fans can anticipate riveting scenes, emotional substance, and possibly one of the series' most interesting love tales yet.

Catch the latest episode of Fire Country streaming on CBS.

