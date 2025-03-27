Good American Family is a limited American drama series, inspired by the adoption story of Natalia Grace by Kristine (played by Ellen Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (played by Mark Duplass). The drama was created by Katie Robbins, starring Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, Natalia's adoptive mother, Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, Natalia's adoptive father, and Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace, a seven-year-old girl with dwarfism.

Good American Family is based on a true story.

Good American Family draws inspiration from a blend of stories, viewpoints, threats, interpretations, and allegations. The narrative unfolds as an American couple in 2010, Kristine and Michael Barnett, an Indiana couple, adopt Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.

They adopt Natalia, believing her to be a young child in need. The little girl is around six years old, the Barnetts soon grow suspicious of her age due to certain behaviors and physical developments that seem inconsistent with those of a child.

Meanwhile, the Barnett parents claim that Natalia is violent, mentally unstable, and is plotting to harm the entire family, deceiving them by pretending to be someone she wasn't.

The real-life event series Good American Family was released on March 19, 2025. Viewers can stream Good American Family exclusively on the digital platform Hulu. The series is slated to have a two-episode premiere, with new episodes releasing every week on Hulu.

Subscription fee for the platform is priced at $9.99 per month. For viewers seeking an ad-free experience plan, it costs $17.99 per month.

Who is Natalia Grace?

Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace in Good American Family (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

Natalia Grace, born in Ukraine in 2003, is a Ukrainian-born American with dwarfism who was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010. The Barnetts later alleged that Natalia was an adult posing as a child because Natalia exhibited pubic hair, experienced a menstrual cycle, and had a mental illness.

In 2012, a Marion County judge modified Natalia's Ukrainian birth records, changing her age from 11 to 22, despite medical reports confirming she was still a child and the absence of solid evidence. In July 2013, the Barnetts enrolled Natalia in public assistance and moved her into an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, where she lived alone.

Meanwhile, the couple and their other children relocated to Canada. A few years later, Natalia was evicted from the apartment, and the Barnetts faced accusations of abandonment, along with multiple charges for neglecting a dependent.

The Barnetts, who are now divorced, have consistently denied the allegations, and the charges have since been dismissed.

Where is Good American Family's Natalia Grace now?

In Good American Family, there is a doubt about Natalia's age, depending on the records being referenced. She was adopted by an American family in 2010 at the age of seven, but was abandoned just a year later.

Natalia reflected on her escape from her second set of adoptive parents, her new adoptive family, forgiveness, and her aspirations for the future in an exclusive interview with People Magazine last month.

"It's a blessing to be alive today because looking back at my 7-year-old self, I should have been dead," Natalia told People.

Natalia is currently studying for her GED and aspires to become a teacher in the future. She is learning to drive, enjoys listening to Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus on repeat, and is preparing for upcoming surgeries necessary due to her disabilities. She has also found love with her boyfriend, Neil.

What is Good American Family about?

Good American Family is a gripping American drama limited series that delves into the perplexing true story of Natalia Grace. The story is based on Kristine and Michael Barnett, portrayed by Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass, who adopt Natalia, believing her to be a young child in need.

As they integrate her into their family, the Barnetts begin to question Natalia's age and identity, leading to a series of alarming events and accusations.

The entire series of Good American Family explores the complexities of adoption, trust, and the subjective nature of truth, presenting multiple perspectives to capture the intricacies of the real-life case.

Imogen Faith Reid delivers a compelling performance as Natalia, bringing depth to a story that blurs the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Good American Family is now available on Hulu.

