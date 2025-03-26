Good American Family episode 3 ending explained: Is Natalia's real age exposed? 

Good American Family is a Hulu series based on the true and controversial story of Natalia Grace. The series premiered with its first two episodes on Hulu and aired its third episode, continuing the perspective of her former adoptive parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett.

Ad

In the first two episodes, we are introduced to the Barnetts, who decide to adopt a daughter. After facing some setbacks in the adoption process, they adopt a girl who has a rare form of dwarfism. However, is the six-year-old really who she says she is, or is she lying about her age? The third episode of Good American Family explores the story further.

Good American Family: Kristine and Michael clash over Natalia

Ad

Trending

Episode 3 of Good American Family opens in 2019, shortly after Kristine was arrested. Kristine is seen facing eight counts of neglect for abandoning Natalia, and her son Jacob asks her how they found enough evidence to arrest her, and she alleges that it's their father's fault.

Kristine is finally released on bond, while Michael enjoys the news of her arrest with his new wife Jen. However, his celebration is cut short when he gets a call from Detective Brandon Drysdale, who tells him that felony charges against him will be filed too.

Ad

In episodes one and two of Good American Family, we see Kristine questioning Natalia’s age after discovering she has pubic hair. The Barnetts then take Natalia to their family doctor Steve, who is apprehensive about Kristine’s claim. However, he says that Natalia needs surgeries urgently, the same surgeries that Kristine and Michael paid the First Path Adoption Center $7000 for.

Kristine then reveals to Michael that she found out First Path is facing a class action lawsuit for some scams they committed and that Natalia is an adult posing as a child. But Michael doesn't believe that.

Ad

With Steve's reference, the Barnetts take Natalia to orthopedists, endocrinologists, neuropsychologists and the dentist, and all of them analyze that Natalia has already been through puberty. Finally, a psychologist suggests that Natalia may be older than 18, and ,if so, she may be diagnosed as a sociopath.

However, as she's believed to be young, it becomes a case of reactive attachment disorder, which could be treated by bottle feeding Natalia, coddling her and essentially treating her as a child. Michael is on board with the plan, but when he tries doing it, Natalia has a reactive outburst.

Ad

Ad

One day while doing chores, Kristine is shocked to find bloody socks on the floor of Natalia’s wardrobe. When Kristine confronts Natalia about it in the car, the girl covers her eyes, which makes Kristine crash the car and almost hit one of the kids.

Michael sides with Natalia in the aftermath of the accident even knowing she covered Kristine’s eyes. Meanwhile, he struggles to tell Kristine that he has lost his job.

Ad

Good American Family: The Barnett couple finally come toward a settlement

The next day, Kristine noticed a bloody tampon at the bottom of the sofa, and it was the last straw for her. She decides to stop treating Natalia like a child and punishes her.

Kristine also gets Natalia on camera saying that she's not afraid of Kristine, but Michael is, and Kristine sends Natalia on a walk around the block. Michael comes home to give Kristine the mail containing Natalia’s original birth certificate and other documents.

Ad

Ad

Natalia retaliates once more to Kristine by mixing bleach in her coffee, which Kristine finds out, but Michael again sides with Natalia. This is when Kristine shows him proof that Natalia has stolen somebody else’s identity and that she's done with the whole ordeal of Natalia.

Towards the end of the episode, Kristine is shocked to learn that Natalia is herself in on the whole adoption and identity theft thing and has been scamming families to get money for her surgeries. Michael again doesn't believe Kristine and the couple have a huge fight.

Ad

At the end of episode 3 of Good American Family, the Barentt couple are seen holding hands on live TV and smiling and describing the dream American family situation. Eventually, Michael threatens to reveal to the world Kristine's treatment of Natalia if she doesn't let the situation be so they finally decide that he will look after her, as he doesn't have a job.

Natalia's real age isn't exposed, but Kristine has come to understand that she is not as young as she claims to be.

Ad

Watch this space for more details on the upcoming episode of Hulu's Good American Family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback