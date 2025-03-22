Good American Family episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Good American Family made its premiere on Hulu on March 19, 2025, with its first two episodes. The streaming site is now gearing up to release the third episode of the crime drama series. Episode 3 premieres on March 26, 2025.

Based on the disturbing real-life case of Natalia Grace, the series dramatizes the story, with Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass starring as Kristine and Michael Barnett. The Barnett couple adopted a six-year-old Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl with a rare form of dwarfism. She's played by Imogen Faith Reid in the Hulu series.

The series follows the story of how Natalia moves into Barnett's Indiana home and how her unusual and sometimes alarming behavior leads them to question her identity and whether she's really a child.

Good American Family episode 3: Release date and time

Good American Family premiered with its first two episodes this Wednesday and is releasing its third episode this coming Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET/PT. The full release schedule of the series is explored below:

Episode 1 – March 19, 2025

Episode 2 – March 19, 2025

Episode 3 – March 26, 2025

Episode 4 – April 2, 2025

Episode 5 – April 9, 2025

Episode 6 – April 16, 2025

Episode 7 – April 23, 2025

Episode 8 – April 30, 2025

How to watch the series?

The show is exclusively available to watch on the Hulu streaming platform, which is a subscription-based streaming platform. Hulu subscription starts from $9.99 per month. The Hulu series brings to viewers a new episode every week which the streaming giant releases every Wednesday.

All about Good American Family: Plot trailer and episode 3 synopsis explored

The official logline for Good American Family, as per Hulu, reads as follows:

"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

"But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.”

The official synopsis of the third episode of the series, which is titled, Ghosts Everywhere, is:

"Kristine investigates Natalia's age. As she doubles down on her suspicions, Jacob's star rises and Michael's web of lies spins further."

Watch the trailer of the series below.

Good American Family is directed and executive produced by Liz Garbus. The series has been produced by 20th Television with Katie Robbins serving as creator and executive producer along with Sarah Sutherland.

They are joined by Ellen Pompeo as executive producer through her production banner Calamity Jane with Laura Holstein, alongside Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner and Mike Epps.

Cast list explored

Good American Family stars the following actors in their respective roles:

Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, Natalia's adoptive mother

Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, Natalia's adoptive father

Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace

Dulé Hill as Brandon Drysdale

Sarayu Blue as Valika

Christina Hendricks as Cynthia Mans

Kim Shaw as Jennifer

Catch the latest episode of the series coming up this Wednesday, March 26, 2025, only on Hulu.

