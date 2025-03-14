Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer leaving Hulu? Everything you need to know

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an American supernatural drama television series written and directed by Joss Whedon. The series was aired from 1997 to 2003 on the then newly formed WB Television Network. It spans seven seasons and 144 episodes, and is available for digital streaming on Hulu.

As of Monday, March 10, 2025, the streaming platform displayed a message that states that the program would be leaving the platform in 12 days. It suggests that viewers will be able to stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu till Saturday, March 22, 2025. There have been no reports of where the series will be available next.

Shows are usually removed from streaming services when their license to stream the content expires. However, instead of letting Buffy the Vampire Slayer transition to a different streaming service, Hulu can renew its contract with its parent company Disney before the deadline, to prevent the show from being taken off its library.

As of yet, the fate of the show on Hulu remains uncertain.

Exploring the story of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows the titular character Buffy Summers, a young girl staying in the fictional city of Sunnydale who devotes her life to fighting supernatural evils to protect the world. She is supported in her endeavors by a tight-knit group of friends called the Scooby Gang.

Over seven seasons, Buffy and her friends face off against the Big Bads, such as vampires, demons, and other forces of darkness. At the end of each episode, the group triumphs by employing good old detective work, magic, and physical combat skills.

The show has been well received by both critics and general audience, scoring 85% and 92% among the two groups respectively on Rotten Tomatoes. It has become an integral part of the late ‘90s pop culture, and has been referred to in later shows such as The Big Bang Theory.

Exploring the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is led by Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack), playing a young adult who finds herself as the successor in a long line of women known as the Vampire Slayers. Buffy takes on the responsibility to rid the world of evil with great reluctance, but unlike other slayers, finds herself supported in her efforts by a group of loyal friends.

Geller is supported by a talented ensemble of cast members, some of whom are listed as follows.

Nicholas Brendon (Christmas Slasher) as Xander

Alyson Hannigan as (Office Race) Willow

Charisma Carpenter (Veronica Mars) as Cordelia

David Boreanaz as (Bones) Angel

Seth Green as (Robot Chicken) Oz

Marc Blucas as (Holiday for Heroes) Riley

Emma Caulfield (Good Girls) as Anya

Michelle Trachtenberg (Gossip Girl) as Dawn

Amber Benson as (Chance) Tara

James Marsters as (Smallville) Spike

Anthony Stewart Head as (Ted Lasso) Giles

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is slated for reboot

Over two decades after concluding its initial run, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is set for a reboot on Hulu. In February 2024, Deadline reported that the pilot episode for a new chapter in the series is in progress, with the original cast returning to their roles.

Series creator Joss Whedon is not involved in the new project that is undertaken by 20th Television and Searchlight TV. Chloé Zhao, a self-professed Buffy fan and Academy Award-winner, is slated to direct the pilot that is written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

Country music star Dolly Parton, whose company Sandollar was one of the producers of the original series, turns executive producer for the pilot. The release date for the rebooted series is yet to be announced.

