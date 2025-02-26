All American Season 7 Episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The high stakes and excitement continue in All American Season 7 Episode 5 as rivals Beverly Eagles and South Crenshaw Chargers head off into their respective games. The football season is just starting, but both teams want to start it on a high and they are eager to put in the work.

All American Season 7 Episode 5 will be released on March 3, 2025, at its usual 5:00 pm PT time slot, only on The CW. Titled I Got a Story to Tell, the episode promises to be intense on and off the field with personal drama, challenges, and hopes playing out as both teams aim for victory.

Episode 5 will be directed by Ryan Zaragoza, who has previously directed seven episodes for the series since Season 2. Guest stars Kareem J. Tries, Terayle Hill, and Lauryn Hardy will also be making appearances.

When will All American Season 7 Episode 5 be released?

All American Season 7 Episode 5 will follow the same Monday evening release schedule of the first four episodes of the high school sports drama. It means the next episode will drop next Monday night, March 3, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release dates and times can vary depending on the region. Take a look at the table below for the guide on the exact release timings of when the next episode airs.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, March 3, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, March 3, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, March 3, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 4, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 4, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, March 4, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 4, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, March 4, 2025

10:00 am

Please note that these release timings were already adjusted according to daylight saving time.

Read more: All American season 7 complete release schedule

Where to watch All American Season 7 Episode 5

Like the previous four episodes of the ongoing sports drama, All American Season 7 Episode 5 will only be released through The CW channel on the scheduled release date. For those who can't watch the episode on TV when it airs, it will be available via the The CW website or The CW app on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, a day after its television premiere.

While the ongoing Season 7 is only available via The CW, the past six seasons of All American can be watched on Netflix with a subscription.

A brief recap of All American Season 7 Episode 4

Tension was high in the air for many of the favorite All American cast in Season 7 Episode 4. Titled Face Off, the previous episode saw KJ and his father and coach, Cassius, having disagreements about whose gameplay the Eagles should use in their next game. KJ took inspiration from Jordan Baker's old plays, but Cassius wants them to stick to his plans and not use ideas from the QB coach of the rival team.

Khalil was also torn between his father's gang life and the future he could have if he kept playing football. In the end, he chose himself and football and distanced himself from his father's dangerous life with Jordan's help.

As for Jordan, he continued to search for his long-lost uncle, which he thinks could be Coach Bobby. A message from his sister, Olivia, about how their missing uncle was never adopted but was instead sent to a foster home could be the key to him finding his missing relative.

What to expect in All American Season 7 Episode 5

All American Season 7 Episode 5 is titled I Got a Story to Tell, which is expected to up the drama and tension as the Beverly Eagles and South Crenshaw Chargers prepare for their respective games. KJ will be determined to win after the Engles' loss in their first game of the season. Meanwhile, Khalil will be hoping to get some game time after his impressive performance that helped the Chargers win in the previous match.

Here's what audiences can expect to play out in the next episode per the synopsis:

"Both Beverly and Crenshaw are on a hot streak in their respective games; Amina struggles with her decision to run for Stu-Co president when she discovers her campaign speech falls on a very difficult day; Coop attends a law panel."

The next episode could also show how Jordan Baker's search for his long-lost uncle would play out after the new information from Olivia.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on All American Season 7 and other favorite TV shows as the year progresses.

