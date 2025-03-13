Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica uniquely shows her support as he eyes Miami Open after Indian Wells heartbreak

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri showed off tennis-themed nail paint as she looked ahead to the Miami Open after his Indian Wells exit. The Italian was ousted from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in the third round.

Confalonieri posted an image of her nails on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 13. The nails feature a vibrant tennis-themed design painted in deep blue with each nail possessing a bright yellow-colored ball.

She captioned the image:

"Ready to Miami Open"

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @veronica.confalonieri)

Musetti has not been in great form this season, with early exits and injuries causing him issues. He began his season at the Hong Kong Open and won his campaign opener but was defeated in the quarterfinals.

Next, as the 16th seed, he featured in the first Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne. Musetti defeated compatriot Matteo Arnaldi and Canada's Denis Shapovalov before Ben Shelton got the better of him in the third round.

The 23-year-old then traveled to South America to take part in the events in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. In Buenos Aires, he began with a win but had to give a walkover before playing in the quarterfinal. Musetti then skipped the other events and moved straight to the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells.

In the USA, as the 15th seed, he received a bye in the first round and defeated Roman Safiullin 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in the second. However, 20th seed Arthur Fils stopped the Italian in the third round with a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 comeback win.

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica shared an adorable snap of cuddling with their son Ludovico after Italian's Indian Wells exit

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

After Lorenzo Musetti was ousted from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri shared an adorable image of cuddling with their baby son Ludovico.

Ludovico was born on March 15, 2024, and Musetti claimed being a father had improved his game. In an interview with Tennis Channel late last year, he said:

"With the birth of my of my son, Ludovico, that gave me a lot of responsibility on also Lorenzo 'the player' and not just of the 'figure of the father'... So definitely in in that terms, I think I I improved a lot."

"Even if I think I have to do more and that will bring me probably even more results," he added.

Up next, the Musetti family is expected to travel to Miami for the Masters 1000 event in 'The Magic City.'

