"I was really scared of holding my baby son for the first time" - Lorenzo Musetti opens up about fatherhood & how it's making him a better player

Lorenzo Musetti welcomed his first son, Ludovico, with partner Veronica earlier this year. And if the new father’s words are anything to go by, fatherhood came with a learning curve.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel in a recent interview, Musetti opened up about the added responsibilities that come with the birth of a child and how they even helped him improve as a tennis player.

The Italian, who had a solid 2024 season anchored by an Olympic silver medal, noted that while responsibilities double up, so do one's end results.

"With the birth of my of my son, Ludovico, that gave me a lot of responsibility on also Lorenzo 'the player' and not just of the 'figure of the father'," Musetti said. "So definitely in in that terms, I think I I improved a lot."

"Even if I think I have to do more and that will bring me probably even more results," he added.

Musetti recalled being scared to even hold his son in his arms initially, saying the feeling went away the minute the nurse handed Ludovico over. He said he turned into a “natural,” before expressing confidence in the way he and his partner were raising their son.

"Honestly, I was pretty scared of everything but it goes really naturally, Musetti said. "All the things like holding the baby."

"I was really scared of holding him and then when the nurse was giving me him for the first time, I was holding him like really in a natural way. Me and Veronica, my partner. I think we are doing a good job," he added.

"These seven months, they were going really fast" - Lorenzo Musetti on looking forward to watching son grow up

Lorenzo Musetti during the Davis Cup Final. (Source: Getty)

Looking ahead, Lorenzo Musetti expressed excitement at the prospect of watching his son grow up. He said the past seven months have gone by really fast and he could not wait to watch Ludovico take his first steps.

"For these seven months, they were really going really fast and I saw a lot of changes in him and I could only think about the future when we will start to walk, when he starts to talk and when he start to understand what I'm doing for for living," Musetti said.

Professionally, Lorenzo Musetti ended the 2024 season at a near career-high world ranking of No. 17 and has a Wimbledon semifinal and Paris Olympics silver to show for.

The Italian also made three finals at the Tour level. His biggest results came on grass as besides the Wimbledon semifinal, he made the summit clash at the ATP 500 event on the lawns of Queen's Club, losing the final to Tommy Paul.

