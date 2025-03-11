Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica cuddles baby son Ludovico in adorable selfie after Italian's Indian Wells exit

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri shared an adorable selfie with their infant son, Ludovico, after the Italian’s second-round exit from the ongoing Indian Wells Masters. Confalonieri and Ludovico had travelled to Indian Wells to be by Musetti’s side as he competed in the ATP 1000 tournament.

Ad

Musetti got his BNP Paribas Open campaign off to a winning start, defeating Roman Safiullin 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 to advance to the second round. However, his journey was stalled in the second hurdle as he lost a tense three-setter to France’s Arthur Fils.

The 23-year-old Italian got off on the right note as he clinched the first set 6-3 and had a chance to close it off in the second set, but Fils regrouped well to win it 7-6 (4) on the tie-break. The Frenchman closed out the final set 6-3 to book his berth in the third round.

Ad

Trending

Confalonieri took to Instagram on Monday, March 10 to share a wholesome photo of her cuddling their son, Ludovico:

Screengrab of Veronica's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @veronica.confalonieri

Musetti and Confalonieri have been in a relationship since 2022 and welcomed their son in November 2023. Confalonieri works as a graphic designer for Sky Sports Italy and regularly travels the world with Musetti.

Ad

Lorenzo Musetti opens up about fatherhood and how it made him a better player

Lorenzo Musetti is Italy's #2 after Jannik Sinner. Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti became a father when he was 21 years old and recently spoke about how fatherhood made him a better player. Speaking to Tennis Channel in November last year, Musetti noted there were added responsibilities, but that made him want to do better and more.

Ad

"With the birth of my of my son, Ludovico, that gave me a lot of responsibility on also Lorenzo 'the player' and not just of the 'figure of the father'. So definitely in those terms, I think I improved a lot. Even if I think I have to do more and that will bring me probably even more results," Lorenzo Musetti told Tennis Channel.

Ad

He continued that he was initially scared to hold his newborn son in his arms, but eventually got over the fear and became a “natural” at it.

“Honestly, I was pretty scared of everything but it goes really naturally. All the things like holding the baby. I was really scared of holding him and then when the nurse was giving me him for the first time, I was holding him like really in a natural way. Me and Veronica, I think we are doing a good job," he added.

Musetti will look to make a splash in the men's doubles at the Indian Wells Masters alongside his countryman Flavio Cobolli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback