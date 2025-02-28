Lorenzo Musetti gushes over girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri's stunning beach snaps

Italian tennis ace Lorenzo Musetti has responded to images of his Mexican vacation posted by his famous girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri. The World No. 17 has had a difficult start to 2025, with a persistent calf injury that has seen him withdraw from several tournaments. He reached the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires, and again in Rio.

The 22-year-old reached the third round of the Australian Open, losing out to American Ben Shelton in four sets, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(5). He's currently the second-highest ranked player in Italy, behind World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Musetti and Confalonieri met in 2022. She is a Sky Sports analyst and influencer. They have one child together, Ludovico, born in March 2023. The couple are vacationing before Musetti tackles the ATP's Sunshine Double - the Miami and Indian Wells tournaments - in March. Confalonieri took to Instagram to post images of her on the beach in Acapulco and Musetti responded with three 'red heart' emojis:

Lorenzo Musetti's comment on his girlfriend's Instagram post (@veronica.confalonieri)

Musetti has ranked as high as No. 15 in the world after a promising 2022, when he won his first two ATP titles. At the 2022 Hamburg European Open, he beat Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals and then had his best career win: a 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 defeat of then-World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz to take the title.

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri often attend glamorous events around the world

Lorenzo Musetti: 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti went on to win his second tour title in 2022, pocketing the Tennis Napoli Cup without dropping a set. He beat compatriot Matteo Berretini in the final, 7-6(5), 6-2. In 2024 he won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, and managed his best Grand Slam showing - a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. He beat American Taylor Fritz in an epic five-set quarterfinal before losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic.

Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri formally announced their relationship on Instagram in 2022, and she's been a regular supporting him on the ATP tour since. The couple live in Milan, and often attend glitzy events in the fashionable city. Her Instagram has them at various glamorous locations across the world, including the Maldives, Paris, and New York.

Musetti will be hoping that resting up his calf injury before the Indian Wells tournament starts next week will allow him to compete at his best. In 2024 he was dumped out of the tournament it the Round of 32 by Holger Rune in straight sets.

