The Stolen Girl season 1: Everything we know so far

The Stolen Girl season 1, a psychological thriller, will be available worldwide on Disney+ on April 16, 2025. Viewers can watch it on Freeform in the U.S. at 10:00 pm ET on the same day. The next day, viewers can also stream episodes on Hulu.

The Stolen Girl is based on Alex Dahl's best-selling novel Playdate. The five-part show is about a mother named Elisa Blix. Her life suddenly faces a setback when her daughter Lucia goes missing after a sleepover. Elisa's life is turned upside down as secrets from her past come to light and the mystery gets deeper.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny."

The Stolen Girl season 1 plot

The first season of The Stolen Girl is about Elisa Blix, played by Denise Gough, and her heartbreaking search for her missing nine-year-old daughter Lucia. Elisa agrees to let Lucia stay at her new best friend Josie's house. The soft and meek nature of Josie's mother, Rebecca, and their beautiful house make Elisa feel better.

But when Elisa wakes up the next morning, she finds that Rebecca, Josie, and her daughter are gone. It turned out that the lovely house was actually a rental.

As the mystery grows, Elisa realizes that her daughter has been taken, and a manhunt is started across Europe. The public turns its attention to her family, and Elisa and her husband, Fred, become famous. The media storm starts to reveal hidden secrets in Elisa's life.

Lucia's disappearance is being looked into, and it brings up some troubling questions. From why Rebecca specifically targets Lucia to finding the reason for her actions, the viewers are yet to get the answer. As the show goes on, Elisa starts to wonder if Lucia would have been safer if she had stayed hidden.

In a nutshell, it's the tale about being a mother, feeling guilty, and the very real emotional journey of a parent whose child has been taken away. As Elisa's search for answers gets stronger, she confronts painful truths about her family and the people around her.

The Stolen Girl season 1 cast

The cast of The Stolen Girl features Denise Gough as Elisa Blix, a mother whose world shatters after her daughter’s abduction, and Holliday Grainger as Rebecca, the seemingly perfect host who kidnaps Elisa's daughter. Robyn Betteridge portrays Josephine Thibault, while Michael Workeye plays the role of Kaleb Negasi.

Jim Sturgess takes on the role of Fred Blix, and Ambika Mod plays Selma. Bronagh Waugh stars as DI Shona Sinclair, a detective working on the case, and Layo-Christina Akinlude plays DS Lizzie Walker.

To round out the cast, Andy Sellers plays Tom O'Ryan, Forrest Bothwell plays DC Daniel Coolidge, and Jordan Baker portrays Miss Thompson. Christopher Sherwood portrays Tommy Dayton, while Nathan Turner plays Stephen Bailey.

The executive producers include Hannah Scott, Alex Dahl, Eva Husson, Catherine Moulton, Tanya Seghatchian, Nicola Shindler, and John Woodward. Lisa Corkill serves as the line producer, while James Dean and Johanna Devereaux also contribute as producers.

The Stolen Girl season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu.

