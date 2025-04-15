What time will The Stolen Girl season 1 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

The Stolen Girl season 1 debuts on Disney+ on April 16, 2025. It is a psychological thriller. Based on Alex Dahl's book Playdate, this show directed by Eva Husson, stars Holliday Grainger.

The Stolen Girl is a scary story about a missing child that combines trauma, grief, and the fight for survival into a dark and exciting story.

Their daughter Lucia goes missing while having a sleepover at a new friend's house. The story is mostly about Elisa and Fred Blix. As the parents deal with the horror of their child's disappearance, they find out secrets about their lives that make them look like they have it all together.

The Stolen Girl season 1 is all set to release on April 16, 2025

The Stolen Girl season 1 will debut on Disney+ on April 16, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET. The show will premiere at different times for international audiences based on their respective time zones.

Here is the release schedule for The Stolen Girl season 1 in all regions:

Region Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 7:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 10:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 11:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 3:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Thursday, April 17, 2025 4:00 am CET India (IST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Thursday, April 17, 2025 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 2:00 pm NZST

Where to watch The Stolen Girl

The first season of the show will be available exclusively on Disney+. Subscribers can watch all episodes of the series at the scheduled release time. While the Disney+ Premium plan is $20.99 monthly or $209.99 yearly, the Disney+ Standard plan is $15.99 monthly or $159.99 yearly.

For audiences in the U.S., episodes will also be available on Freeform and Hulu the following day.

The Stolen Girl season 1: Plot of the Disney+ series

After Lucia disappears during a sleepover, Elisa and Fred Blix's lives get shattered in The Stolen Girl season 1. The drama begins when flight attendant Elisa lets her nine-year-old daughter stay at her new friend Josie's house.

Elena is reassured by Josie's mother Rebecca, who seems kind and charming, that Lucia will be safe. The next day, Elisa picks up her daughter and finds the house empty and Rebecca and Josie gone. Lucia's abduction was obviously planned as the investigation progresses.

Rebecca (Nina) took the child because of her trauma and unresolved grief. Rebecca is a complex character who struggles with past demons and to accept her harsh reality.

After their daughter is abducted, Elisa and Fred must endure public and police scrutiny as they search for her. Elisa and Fred discover disturbing facts about Rebecca and Josie, about the kidnapping.

Even if it means building an alternate reality, it turns into a fascinating investigation of motherhood, survival, and how far individuals will go to defend their loved ones.

Trailer analysis for the Disney series

The trailer for The Stolen Girl season 1 creates an opening sequence that sets the stage for a nightmare scenario. Elisa, the mother of the missing child, rushes to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s disappearance.

The Stolen Girl season 1 trailer offers a preview of the show's unsettling mood. It begins with a mother frantically looking for her missing child. The characters' fragmented speech, fast cuts, and tense music create a feeling of urgency and dread.

Elisa and Rebecca's interactions are tense and set the scene for the emotional and psychological struggle to come.

Cast of the series

The Disney+ series features Holliday Grainger as Rebecca Walsh. Denise Gough plays Elisa Blix, the devastated mother searching for her daughter, while Jim Sturgess portrays Fred Blix, her husband.

Ambika Mod acts as Selma Desai, and Beatrice Cohen plays the missing Lucia Blix. Supporting characters include Bronagh Waugh, Michael Workéyè, Robyn Betteridge, and several other actors.

The Stolen Girl season 1 will premiere on Disney+ on April 16, 2025.

