The Stolen Girl season 1 ending explained: Whom did Elisa kill?

The Stolen Girl season 1 aired on Disney+ on April 16, 2025. Based on Alex Dahl's book Playdate, the series, directed by Eva Husson, follows a chain of tragic events that begin with the kidnapping of a little girl named Lucia. Holliday Grainger plays Rebecca Walsh while Denise Gough plays Elisa Blix in the series.

The Stolen Girl season 1 ends with a bang, but there are still some loose ends that viewers might be thinking about. Toward the end, Elisa has to face her past mistakes and the terrible results of those mistakes.

Elisa is given a six-year prison sentence because of the things that happened. She killed Rebecca's husband, Nicolas, and her daughter Rose in a rash driving accident, and she left the place immediately.

As the show comes to a close, Elisa realizes that her whole life has been a response to the bad things that happened to her as a child. The terrible things that happened in her life were caused by her acting and making choices on the spur of the moment. Elisa's actions, although hasty and desperate, are the result of years of emotional pain and turmoil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Stolen Girl season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Stolen Girl season 1 ending reveals the reason behind Rebecca’s revenge

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

As the season comes to a close, the events that led to Lucia's abduction are shown. The sad turn of events starts with Elisa's father, who had s*xually abused her in the past.

Elisa goes to see her father to talk to her abuser before he dies, but things get violent when she pushes him down the stairs and kills him by accident. Elisa tries to run away with Marcus and Lucia because she is scared, but a fatal car accident stops them.

Rebecca's husband, Nicolas, and their daughter, Rose, die in this accident when Elisa hits a parked car. Rebecca’s life is in a mess, and she wants to get back at Elisa. She plans to kidnap her daughter Lucia and bring her to France to replace her own dead daughter. These terrible events lead up to the tense showdown between Elisa and Rebecca at the end of the series.

Rebecca’s vengeance and the kidnapping of Lucia

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

After the terrible car accident that Elisa caused, in which Rebecca's husband Nicolas and their daughter Rose died, Rebecca is filled with grief and anger. Given that she thinks Elisa's careless actions led to the accident that destroyed her family, she blames Elisa for everything.

Rebecca carefully plans to take Elisa's daughter Lucia because she sees the girl as a replacement for her own late daughter Rose. She believes that by taking Elisa's child, she can make up for the loss of her own family member.

Rebecca wants her family to be "whole again" so badly that she carefully plans to kidnap Lucia and take her to France, where she will be safe from the media and the police.

Rebecca first approaches Elisa as a friendly stranger. She does this to gain Lucia's trust by using her ties to the area and the appearance of a harmless conversation. At the right time, Rebecca takes Lucia away and whisks her off to France with the help of her friends.

Even though Lucia is confused and does not want to believe it, Rebecca tricks the girl into thinking that she is her real mother. As this goes on, Rebecca's need to replace Rose with Lucia grows, and she makes the girl adjust to her new life in a foreign country.

Rebecca escapes the finale after causing so much destruction, ending her revenge quest. Rebecca fails to convince Lucia that she is her real mother when Lucia discovers the truth.

Rebecca thinks that this act of revenge is how she can deal with the terrible loss she has been through. But the fact that she goes to great lengths to erase Lucia's real identity and replace it with the image of her lost daughter also shows that her mental health is breaking down.

Elisa's nightmare starts soon in The Stolen Girl season 1 and Selma comes in

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Elisa's nightmare starts when her daughter, Lucia, is taken by Rebecca, whom Elisa first thinks is only a friendly acquaintance. Elisa, unaware of the dark motives behind the invitation, accepts a call from Lucia inquiring whether she could sleep over at Rebecca's home.

Luca's absence as anticipated, causes Elisa to grow more anxious the following day. Her husband first dismisses being late, but when Elisa attempts to reach Rebecca, she discovers the number not functioning. When they reach Rebecca's house, their worst fears are confirmed: it's a holiday let and no one by that name lives there.

The reality strikes hard as Lucia has been kidnapped, and Elisa is thrown into every parent's worst nightmare. Journalist Selma Desai becomes a key figure in revealing the truth as the investigation develops. Originally concentrating on Elisa as a possible suspect, Selma's probe causes her to doubt the veracity of Rebecca's identity.

Selma discovers Rebecca might not be who she said to be by means of a number of interviews and her own study; her link to Elisa becomes crucial in solving the mystery surrounding Lucia's disappearance. Selma's will to find the truth as the case develops makes her absolutely essential to the inquiry.

Elisa's search for Lucia in The Stolen Girl season 1

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

After Rebecca abducts her daughter, Elisa goes on a journey to find her, even though she is going through a lot of mental and emotional problems. Her first thought is to look for clues by herself, trying to put together any bits of information that might help her figure out where Lucia is.

The media and public are looking closely at Elisa and calling her an irresponsible mother since she left her daughter with a hardly-known classmate's family.

She starts by going back over her steps and asking anyone who might know what happened when Lucia went missing. In addition, she tries to get in touch with people from her past and people who were there, like Marcus, who was with her during that terrible accident.

Elisa was able to find Rebecca in France with the help of the reporter Selma. She got Lucia back and, as promised to Selma, she revealed the past actions which she kept hidden from Fred.

Elisa’s confession and the confrontation with Rebecca

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

The final battle between Elisa and Rebecca is one of the most emotional scenes in The Stolen Girl season 1. As Elisa talks about what happened before the accident and what happened after it, she admits that she is responsible for the deaths of Rebecca's family members.

Elisa's honest statement to Rebecca shows that she knows how much pain her actions have caused. Even though Elisa feels bad about what she did, Rebecca won't forgive her and will continue to blame Elisa for the terrible death of her family.

This confrontation changes things for both women. While Elisa tries to make things right by telling the truth, Rebecca tries to make her peace within. She accepts that her 'Lulu-Rose' chose to stay with another family.

Rebecca’s departure

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

As the story goes on, Rebecca does more and more bad things. As Milan Matkovic tries to demand money from her, she kills him. Milan Matkovic was hired to kidnap Lucia.

Rebecca is desperate to hide her crimes, so she runs away with her only daughter, Josephine, leaving behind the farmhouse that had been a sign of her anger. Rebecca runs away from her past after killing Milan and living in constant fear of being caught.

In the last few seconds of The Stolen Girl season 1, Rebecca runs away to a place no one knows about and start a new life. Even though Rebecca has moved on, what she did has changed Elisa's life forever and made her face the effects of her past.

Elisa’s imprisonment and the uncertain future

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Following her altercation with Rebecca, Elisa decides to report herself to the local police. After her confession and the subsequent court proceedings, she was found guilty of several charges, including killing someone by driving dangerously.

Elisa's six-year prison sentence is a sad reminder of the harmful choices she made and the people whose lives she affected.

Although Elisa's sentence makes the families feel like justice was done, it is still unclear whether Marcus will get custody of his son George again. As Elisa decided to stop talking to Marcus while he was in prison, their relationship became even more complicated, and their future is now uncertain.

The final twist: Will Marcus be released?

Since Elisa is now in jail, there are chances that Marcus will be released. Marcus has a cloud over his future because he served time for a crime he did not commit.

Elisa's confession could get him out of jail, but it's still not clear if he will try to get custody of George. The series leaves viewers wondering whether Marcus will ever be able to rebuild his life after the devastating events that unfolded.

The deadly car accident occurred on June 23, 2019. Marcus received his sentence about two years later on June 6, 2021. Notably, he had spent at least 3 to 4 years in prison for offenses he had not committed.

The Stolen Girl season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

