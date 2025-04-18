The Stolen Girl season 1 premiered on April 16, 2025, on Freeform and was made available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. The psychological thriller, starring Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger, and Ambika Mod, was adapted from Alex Dahl’s novel Playdate by Catherine Moulton.

Directed by Eva Husson, the series follows the story of a missing girl, two families with dark secrets, and a web of infidelity, murder, and deception.

The Stolen Girl season 1 takes place in the UK, mainly set in suburban Manchester, where the plot kicks off. Elisa Blix’s daughter, Lucia, is abducted after a sleepover at a friend’s house, and the investigation into the abduction becomes a rollercoaster of secrets and twists.

The filming locations of The Stolen Girl season 1 span across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Shrewsbury, and France, including sites like Cheadle Hulme, Marsden, Shrewsbury Prison, Sunlight House, and the Mediterranean coast of Toulon.

Exploring filming locations of The Stolen Girl season 1

1) Cheadle Hulme, Stockport

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Several important scenes from The Stolen Girl season 1 were filmed in the leafy village of Cheadle Hulme in Greater Manchester. The kidnapping happened at the home of the Blix family, which was in this area. This is where Elisa meets Rebecca Walsh, another parent, for the first time at school, and this is also where Lucia is taken from her home.

The Blix family residence is an elegant Victorian-style house located near the school in Bramhall, a charming suburb of Stockport.

2) Rebecca's mansion

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Located cozily on the grounds of a historic mansion in Fulwood Park, Liverpool, Rebecca's beautiful house is a contemporary family home. Originally a single-story pavilion, this property sits in a nicely maintained conservation area with its architecture reflecting modernism values.

Maximizing natural light and providing beautiful views, the bedrooms open to a sunken courtyard garden while maintaining the integrity of the surrounding historical environment.

The production team purposely picked a location that would require the least amount of travel and provide a consistent, real setting for the story's suburban background.

3) Marsden, West Yorkshire

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

A big part of the show is Elisa's time in a commune. The village of Eyton, where Elisa used to live in a commune, was based on a real place: Marsden, West Yorkshire. Marsden, which is known for being a mill town in the past, was added to the story when the mood of the setting made it necessary to change the script.

The original commune setting was based on growing fruits and vegetables. It was changed to reflect Marsden's long history as a mill town to add an extra layer of thrill to the storyline.

4) Shrewsbury Prison

Shrewsbury Prison - A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

At the historic Shrewsbury Prison, some of the tense scenes from the first season of The Stolen Girl were filmed. The prison in Shrewsbury is now a tourist attraction after it closed in 2013.

Scenes with Elisa's ex-lover, sentenced after a fatal car accident, take place in prison. Shrewsbury Prison was picked because it has a real, unaltered atmosphere that makes it a great place for filmmakers to show a realistic, dark setting for the story.

5) Sunlight House, Manchester

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Sunlight House, a Grade II-listed Art Deco building in the middle of Manchester, was turned into the offices of the publication Dash Voice for The Stolen Girl season 1.

Ambika Mod plays investigative reporter Selma Desai, who works for this newspaper and is following the case of Lucia's kidnapping. The building's classic style made it a good setting for the high-stakes investigative journalism that happens in the show.

6) Blackpool Airport

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

In the show, Blackpool Airport is a big part of setting the scene for the private jet scenes, which show off Elisa's private jet company. The scenes were supposed to be filmed at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport, but Blackpool Airport was chosen instead.

This change in setting was part of a larger plan to make the show look better while staying within budget. The clean, modern facilities at Blackpool Airport were seamlessly woven into the story, giving the scenes where Elisa was running her business a sense of exclusivity and sophistication.

Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport, on the other hand, was filmed at Manchester Airport, which acted as a major international hub for the show. The use of Blackpool and Manchester Airports adds a level of realism and glitz, making the story flow more smoothly for viewers.

The high-class world the characters live in is shown by Elisa's luxury private jet company, which is based in Aether, the new luxury terminal at Manchester. Aether, which opened in November 2024, gives guests a VIP experience, making it a perfect place for sophisticated travel scenes.

7) John Dalton Building, Manchester

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

The police station in the first season of The Stolen Girl was filmed at the John Dalton Building in Manchester, which is named after the famous scientist. The investigation team working on the missing person case had a great place to stay in this modern building.

The setting helped build tension and a sense of urgency, making the police procedural parts of the show feel more real.

8) The final showdown in France

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

The ending of the first season of The Stolen Girl takes place in southern France. Scenes of Elisa's last fight with Nina and Lucia's rescue were filmed near and in Toulon, which is on the Mediterranean.

In the end, the Carlton Hotel in Cannes was also shown in a big way. These beautiful places stood in contrast to the show's dark and complicated emotions, making the final showdown even more dramatic.

Filmed at the Domaine d'Orvès, a 17th-century Provençal manor house in La Valette-du-Var, southern France, Rebecca's country house is in France. Though still privately held, the estate welcomes guests with a reservation.

Built in 1691, the house is officially a French "Jardin Remarquable" for its historical and botanical value, surrounded by terraced gardens.

Plot overview of the Disney+ series

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Elisa Blix's life shatters in one moment when her daughter Lucia goes missing after a sleepover at a friend's house. The Stolen Girl season 1 is all about how Elisa makes it through all the challenges to reach her lost child.

While Elisa and Fred, her husband, go to get Lucia, they find that the family they thought was taking care of their daughter doesn't exist. That was a rented space for families to spend a holiday. This shocking news makes the couple search for answers like crazy to find out what happened to their daughter.

When Elisa teams up with investigative reporter Selma Desai, the case quickly turns into a web of secrets, lies, and betrayals. The current mystery is linked to Elisa's past, which includes a terrible hit-and-run accident involving her ex-lover Marcus and a secret religious commune.

Marcus had been dating Elisa before he confessed to the crime to protect her. He was sent to prison while Elisa went on with what seemed to be her perfect life.

A still from the series (Image via Disney+)

The investigation takes Elisa and Selma all over the world. They find out about a darker part of Elisa's past and a scary link between her and the mysterious Rebecca Walsh, who turns out to be Nina, a woman who wants to get even. Because Elisa was involved in a hit-and-run accident that destroyed Nina's life, she wants to get even by taking Elisa's daughter.

As the case gets worse, Elisa has to face her mistakes and accept responsibility for what she did, which leads to a dramatic showdown.

Nina is finally found in France by Elisa and Selma in the season finale, where the truth about Elisa's part in the terrible events is revealed. At the end, Lucia goes back to her mother, but Nina gets away from the police, leaving many characters' fates unknown.

The Stolen Girl season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

