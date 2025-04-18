How many episodes are there in The Stolen Girl season 1? Details explored

The Stolen Girl season 1 premiered on April 16, 2025, on Freeform in the US, with episodes available on Disney+ and Hulu the next day. Based on Alex Dahl's 2020 novel Playdate, it was adapted by Catherine Moulton and directed by Eva Husson.

The story follows a mother searching for her daughter, who goes missing during a playdate. The season has 5 episodes and focuses on the emotional intensity of the situation.

Elisa Blix is the main character of the show. When her daughter Lucia is kidnapped, her world falls apart. The story follows Elisa's emotional journey as she faces her past and uncovers painful truths.

The investigation reveals secrets and betrayals that keep viewers hooked. Elisa's troubled history includes a failed marriage to Fred Blix, an abusive father, Daniel, and a complicated relationship with Marcus Turner.

Number of episodes in The Stolen Girl season 1

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

The first season of The Stolen Girl has five episodes that take place throughout the show. The emotionally charged plot gets deeper with each episode, revealing more secrets, lies, and reasons why the characters do what they do. From the beginning of the story to the shocking ending, the audience is taken through a lot of different emotional turns.

The Stolen Girl season 1: Looking into what happened in the Disney+ series

Elisa Blix and her boyfriend, Marcus Turner, visit her mother and Daniel Stanton, Elisa's abusive and terminally ill father. While Elisa is trying to get closure, she sees her father with her daughter Lucia, which results in a tragic event.

In a moment of panic, Elisa accidentally kills her father by pushing him down the stairs. Marcus, Lucia, and Elisa try to leave the scene of the crime in a panic, but they end up crashing into a parked car, which kills two. Both of them left the place immediately.

In the accident, Rebecca Walsh (her real name was Nina) lost her husband, Nicolas, and one of her daughters, Rose. She now wants to get revenge. To replace her dead daughter Rose with Lucia and start a "new" family, she plans to kidnap Lucia and take her to France. Meanwhile, people think Elisa is a bad mother and blame her.

A still from The Stolen Girl season 1 (Image via Disney+)

Later in the series, Elisa struggles with her traumatic childhood, when her father s*xually abused her and she didn't tell anyone about it. Multiple characters in the series question Elisa's choices and blame her for the tragedy that occurs. Her actions in the past, caused by fear and unresolved trauma, cost her daughter's life.

After knowing the truth, Rebecca and Elisa meet in the series finale. As an emotional and tragic explanation, she admits that she killed Rebecca's family. To get justice for the family she hurt, Elisa decides to turn herself in. The court gives her a six-year prison sentence, while Marcus, who admitted to causing the accident, gets out after serving his time.

Rebecca gives up on getting revenge when she realizes it won't help. She frees Lucia, who goes back to her mother. Unfortunately, Rebecca's quest for revenge forces her to leave France after she has committed several crimes there. At the end of the series, Rebecca and her daughter Josephine vanish, leaving behind the wreckage of her destructive quest for revenge.

Cast of The Stolen Girl Season 1

The cast of The Stolen Girl season 1 includes Holliday Grainger, who plays Rebecca Walsh, the woman who carefully plans to take Lucia away. Selma Desai is played by Ambika Mod, who is a reporter looking into the case.

Elisa Blix, the troubled mother, is played by Denise Gough. The wealthy man Elisa is seeing is played by Xavier Samuel, and Fred Blix is played by Jim Sturgess.

To round out the cast, Bronagh Waugh plays DI Shona Sinclair, Michael Workeye plays Kaleb Negasi, Beatrice Cohen portrays Lucia Blix, and Robyn Betteridge acts as Josephine Thibault.

The Stolen Girl season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

