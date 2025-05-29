"She’s so real for that!" — Internet reacts to Beyonce doing a gender reveal for a fan at a Cowboy Carter show

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour has been making headlines for the singer's vocals, visuals, and, recently, because of a gender reveal. During the 4th show of her concert, Queen Bey took notice of a fan's sign reading "First born, Carter" and proceeded to ask the fan if she was asking for a gender reveal during the show.

After a quick outfit change, Beyonce opened the couple's envelope, and the camera panned into the paper the singer held, reading "COWBOY". Announcing that it is a boy, Queen Bey said:

"God bless you. Congratulations. Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it.”

Clips of Queen Bey's gesture for the expecting couple went viral, and netizens expressed their opinions on the incident, wherein an X user tweeted:

"She’s so real for that!"

"She gave that soon to be mom a memory of a lifetime ❤️❤️❤️" an X user commented

"This is so beautiful, that couple will remember that night forever." another X user mentioned

"That baby will have a great life after being blessed by our lord and savior" a Queen Bey fan stated

"How lucky to know it like this" an internet user said

Moreover, fans of the Halo singer praised her for curating a 'beautiful moment' on stage:

"SHES SO ICONIC 💕 AND YOU CAN TELL HAS SUCH A GOOD HEART" an X user tweeted

"She’s so adorable. What a beautiful moment" a netizen remarked

"Beyoncé just proved she’s the ultimate icon gender reveals at a concert Cowboy Carter tour is rewriting history🔥" another netizen expressed

Highlights of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour shows explored

Beyonce kicked off the Cowboy Carter tour on April 28, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While fans appreciate her vocals, the extensive setlist is one of the highlights of the tour. According to USA Today, the singer's first Cowboy Carter show in L.A. featured a 39-song setlist.

Additionally, the tour also marks the appearance of Jay-Z and Queen Bey's 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, performing on stage alongside her mother, where she has enchanted the audience with her dance moves and stage presence. Queen Bey's 7-year-old daughter, Rumi Carter, also joins the singer on stage when she performs Protector.

USA Today's report also mentions that the Single Ladies singer has used her wardrobe to convey powerful messages. Queen Bey's costumes at the Cowboy Carter tour have grabbed a lot of attention as they feature sparkle and fringe with a country edge, like boots and cowboy hats.

The Cowboy Carter tour follows the release and success of Queen Bey's album by the same name. Beyonce talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the success of the Cowboy Carter album in June 2024, where she expressed how numbers didn't seem to be the only motivating factor for her. The singer mentioned:

“There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me. Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth and your dreams into your art, it’s impossible to go backward. I’m very grateful and humbled for the extraordinary success of the new album.”

The Cowboy Carter album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Country Albums chart. This marked the first time a Black woman achieved the honor. Additionally, Beyonce's country album became the most-streamed album in a single day on Amazon Music and Spotify in 2024.

Queen Bey's Cowboy Carter tour is set to span 9 cities across Europe and the U.S. The ongoing tour is scheduled to end on July 26, 2025, in Las Vegas.

