"Being an adult about it”- Miley Cyrus reveals current equation with dad Billy Ray Cyrus and addresses his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley

Miley Cyrus recently spoke about her current relationship with father Billy Ray Cyrus while addressing his romance with actress Elizabeth Hurley. In a candid interview with The New York Times published on May 31, the singer explicitly denied being estranged from her father, countering speculation about their dynamic. She attributed their improved connection to personal growth, stating,

"I think timing is everything. As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents."

The 32-year-old artist reflected on her mother Tish Cyrus’s emotional journey during Billy Ray’s music career, acknowledging she once internalized her mom’s pain. She shared that she took on some of her mother's hurt as her own, noting Tish’s difficulty being married to someone in the industry without being part of it herself.

Miley Cyrus with parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus - Source: Getty

However, Miley emphasized that both parents’ newfound happiness, Tish with husband Dominic Purcell and Billy Ray with Hurley, has reshaped her perspective.

"I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," she explained.

Billy Ray and Tish divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage. They have three children, Miley, Braison, and Noah. Billy Ray also adopted Tish’s older kids, Brandi and Trace. Post-divorce, Tish married Purcell in August 2023, and Billy Ray briefly wed Firerose in October 2023 before splitting months later. He began dating Hurley earlier this year.

Miley and her father rose to fame starring in Disney’s Hannah Montana in 2006, though their relationship faced strains after Billy Ray and Tish’s split. Earlier in June 2024, Miley addressed rumors on Instagram stories, confirming her bond with Tish remained strong despite an accidental unfollowing incident.

Regarding Billy Ray, she continued in her Instagram stories writing,

"We have had our challenges over the years," but stressed, "Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else."

Navigating new family dynamics: Miley Cyrus’ path to peace through perspective

Miley Cyrus with parents at iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

In her New York Times discussion, Miley Cyrus elaborated on achieving clarity about her father’s life choices.

"I’m being an adult about it," she stated, admitting initial emotional hurdles. She added, "At first it’s hard because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss.'"

She credited self-reflection for her growth, adding that her "child self" had caught up. This maturity extends to accepting Hurley’s presence, framing it as part of Billy Ray’s right to happiness. Her public Instagram statement earlier in June reinforced this stance, where Miley Cyrus clarified that lingering "challenges" with her father hadn’t derailed their reconciliation.

"I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing," she wrote, highlighting gratitude for her family’s "good health and love."

The singer’s emphasis on "individual" respect over parental roles underscores a deliberate shift. By releasing past tensions tied to her parents’ marriage, Miley Cyrus has focused on supporting their separate lives.

This approach, she implied, freed her from outdated familial narratives. Miley Cyrus’s public statements reject speculation while affirming repaired connections with both parents.

