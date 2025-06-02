Is Bruce Springsteen losing more than $10 million a month in royalties? Radio stations pulling catalogue claim debunked

Rumors suggesting Bruce Springsteen is losing "more than $10 million a month" in royalties have been circulating online. It all began when Facebook user America's Last Line Of Defense shared a reel claiming the singer was losing royalties after radio stations and streaming services started to "pull his catalog."

The post, shared on Sunday, June 1, 2025, claimed the platforms did it to "appease angry listeners." It suggested that the singer was being boycotted much like "Bud Light, Target, Disney," and other brands that "went woke" and thus "went broke."

The post went viral with over 324,000 views and over 10,700 likes. However, the musician is not losing royalties, nor are radio stations and streaming platforms pulling his catalogue. The rumor is fake.

Notably, the Facebook page America's Last Line of Defense is known to share similar mock stories and reels for entertainment. The bio on the page's profile reads:

"The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real."

Previously, the page shared several stories involving the rock legend in recent days. One such claim was that Bruce Springsteen was booed off the stage during a concert in Atlanta, and another suggested that the I'm On Fire singer cancelled a show in Atlantic City over low ticket sales.

Troll posts targeting Bruce Springsteen cropped up after he called out the "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous" Trump administration during a recent concert

Facebook user America's Last Line Of Defense's reel on Sunday featured a quote from a fictional DJ, Joey Barron, of WDKT's Baltimore Morning Drive show. A Google search revealed that WDKT is a fake radio station, and that there is no such show. However, the name might reference Baltimore's The Morning Drive with Casey & Elliott on WCBM.

"The boycott is real. We were losing listeners before we pulled [Bruce Springsteen]," the faux quote read.

The troll posts targeting Springsteen started coming in just weeks after the Born in the U.S.A. artist's recent comments criticizing President Donald Trump and his administration.

During the opening night of his European tour in Manchester, England, last month on May 14, the singer told concertgoers that America was "in the hands" of a "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

"The America I love, the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," he stated.

He continued to urge the crowd to stand up against "authoritarianism."

In response, President Trump took to his Truth Social account on May 16 to call out Bruce Springsteen. In his fiery post, he called the musician "highly overrated," adding that he never liked Springsteen's "music." The president continued to state that the singer was "dumb as a rock."

He further wrote:

"This dried out "prune" of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just "standard fare." Then we'll all see how it goes for..."

This prompted Bruce Springsteen to double down on his remarks during his May 17 concert in Manchester. He noted that in the U.S., "they are persecuting people" for using their "right to free speech" and voicing their "dissent" against the current administration. Springsteen continued to add that people were taking "sadistic pleasure" in exploiting the "American workers" and even "rolling back" the "civil rights legislation(s)."

According to USA Today, in light of these developments, the American Federation of Musicians issued a statement in support of Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift. The POTUS had shared another post on Truth Social claiming Swift was no longer "HOT" after he stated he hated her.

Springsteen has not publicly reacted to the recent troll posts.

