What did Trump say about Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen? American Federation of Musicians issues statement in response to President's remarks

The American Federation of Musicians has issued an official statement. This was in response to President Donald Trump's latest comments on Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift. The Republican leader took to Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, to share his remarks about the two musicians.

On May 16, the American Federation of Musicians came to the defence of Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen. They asserted that musicians have the right to freedom of speech.

In their statement, they wrote:

"The American Federation of Musicians will not remain silent as two of our members — Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift — are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States. Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians, they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world."

The statement further noted:

"Whether it’s ‘Born in the USA’ or the Eras Tour, their music is timeless, impactful, and has deep cultural meaning. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members."

President Trump, on Truth Social, claimed that Taylor Swift is no longer "hot" since he declared that he hates the pop star. Further, he called Bruce Springsteen "highly overrated" and a "pushy, obnoxious jerk" and accused him of supporting former President Joe Biden.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I hate Taylor Swift,’ she’s no longer ‘hot.’," the US President wrote on X on May 16.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump continued writing about Springsteen:

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy."

He added:

"Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."

As reported by E! Online, on May 15, 2025, Donald Trump's comments about Bruce Springsteen came after the singer made remarks at the President during one of his concerts. Meanwhile, Trump has an ongoing feud with Taylor Swift and has made multiple comments about the pop star previously.

Donald Trump's comments on Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen explored

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach - Source: Getty

On May 16, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to take multiple digs at musicians Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen. His comments about Springsteen followed the 75-year-old singer's criticism of the Republican Party and his administration during his concert on May 14 in Manchester, England.

According to E! Online, before beginning his concert, Springsteen addressed his audience, telling them that his band is here "to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times."

He then indicated that Trump's administration was "corrupt" and said on stage:

"In my home, the America I love — the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring. This is 'Land of Hope and Dreams."

Springsteen's comments drew strong responses from the US President, who criticized the singer on social media. After claiming he is "overrated" and an "obnoxious jerk", he also indicated that there could be consequences for Springsteen's comments abroad.

President Trump also commented on Springsteen's intelligence and physical appearance, referring to him as "dumb as a rock." He further described that the singer is "dried out prune of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!)"

This is not the first time Donald Trump has taken shots at Springsteen. According to a report published by Newsweek, on May 11, 2024, during the 2024 Presidential elections, he visited New Jersey, the singer's home state. While rallying, he compared his crowd to that of the rockstar, and said:

"I love these Saturday evenings. Is there anything better than a Trump rally? If some of these wackos came along, you know, these liberal singers, they'd actually vote for me. You know they'd all vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right?"

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has an ongoing feud with Taylor Swift. According to a Time Magazine report published on September 10, 2024, the pop star famously endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 Presidential elections. She has also previously criticized the Republican leader's administration during the 2020 elections, when Joe Biden replaced him.

The US President responded to Swift's endorsement of Harris in an interview with Fox News. He said:

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time … She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

In September of the previous year, Trump also took to Truth Social to declare that "he hates Taylor Swift." After he won the elections and was sworn in as President in January, the President attended the 2025 Super Bowl, where Swift was also spotted cheering for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

According to the Daily Beast reports, published on April 28, 2025, after the Eagles beat the Chiefs, Taylor Swift was booed by the rival fans in the stadium. Donald Trump commented on the crowd's reaction, saying Swift had a "tougher night" than the Chiefs. He also added that "MAGA is very unforgiving", referring to Swift's endorsement of the Democrats.

Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen have yet to respond to Donald Trump's public comments about them.

