Taylor Swift recently made history as the first artist on Spotify to have five albums with over 9 billion streams each. The albums in question are Reputation, Lover, Midnights, Folklore, and 1989 (the 2014 version).

Ad

On April 14, 2025, Pop Crave posted about the singer's latest achievement on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Taylor Swift's new achievement was met with mixed responses from netizens on X. One user questioned whether the streaming numbers counted the other versions of the albums, writing:

"How many versions did it take tho?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans praised her new accomplishment, dubbing her "impactful and influential."

"Does she ever take a vacation? Mother's always putting out records," one person added.

"She's so successful, culturally and historically impactful, and influential," someone else wrote.

"She did that without releasing a single album this year," another person posted.

Others applauded Taylor Swift for always "raising the bar" and creating a "league of her own."

Ad

"Five albums, 9 billion streams each-she's in a league of her own," one person wrote.

"A legacy like this? Unmatched. She keeps raising the bar," another person added.

"Notice how it's "first artist" not "first FEMALE artist" (saying this bc i didn't at first)," another user wrote.

However, some questioned whether mass streaming was ruining artistry in today's music world, with others wondering whether bots were used to attain this achievement.

Ad

"Mass streaming overshadowing genuine artistry in today's music industry?" one X user questioned.

"Say thank you bots," another user added.

"How many farms did it take?" someone else asked.

Taylor Swift was Spotify's "most-streamed artist" for two consecutive years

Following Spotify Wrapped 2024, the streaming platform revealed that Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist globally that year, garnering 26.6 billion streams and retaining the title she achieved in 2023.

Ad

A large part of the credit went to her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, which also broke other Spotify records, including garnering 300 million streams in a single day and surpassing one billion streams in its first week.

Additionally, Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of All Too Well surpassed one billion streams on Spotify in March 2025. All Too Well, from the singer's 2021 re-recorded version of Red, now holds the title of the "longest most-streamed song" in Spotify's history.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Screenrant, Taylor Swift has at least 14 songs with over one billion streams on Spotify, including her popular hits like Shake It Off, Look What You Made Me Do, Lover, and Cruel Summer.

In addition to her Spotify records, Taylor Swift was named Billboard's "No. 1 Woman Artist of the 21st Century" in March. The list included her peers like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus in the Top 10 lineup. This achievement came after the singer was awarded Woman of the Decade during Billboard's Women in Music event in 2019.

Ad

During her acceptance speech, the singer called out the double standards that female artists faced in the music industry when compared to their male counterparts, saying:

"In the last 10 years I have watched as women in this industry are criticized and measured up to each other and picked at for their bodies, their romantic lives, their fashion, or have you ever heard someone say about a male artist, I really like his songs, but I don't know what it is, there's just something about him I don't like? No! That criticism is reserved for us!"

Ad

In other news, Taylor Swift ended her "Eras Tour" in December 2024, nearly two years after the first show in March 2023. Furthermore, the singer was nominated for six Grammys this year for The Tortured Poets Department, including Album of the Year, which went to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More