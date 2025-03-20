"She built a legacy that no one can undo"— Swifties react to Billboard naming Taylor Swift the top female artist of the 21st century

Billboard declared Taylor Swift to be the top female artist of the twenty-first century marking a major milestone in her career as a musical icon. Fans quickly took to social media platforms right after Billboard unveiled their ranking of top female artists during the past quarter century through chart performances.

Celebrating 25 of music since 2000, Billboard announced its list of the 'Top 100 Women Artists of the 21st Century' on March 19, 2025. The ranking system which used Billboard 200 Albums chart and Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart positions placed Taylor Swift at the top spot before music icons Rihanna, Beyonce, and Adele.

Fans across various social platforms celebrated her achievements, as one fan said:

"She built a legacy that no one can undo."

"Of course, who else could it be? The blueprint for success," another fan said.

"With her record-breaking albums, massive tours, and unmatched streaming numbers, it’s well deserved. She keeps making history," another fan commented.

Fans also highlighted Swift’s ability to connect with her audience.

"Taylor Swift's storytelling ability and genuine connection with her fans create an unparalleled sense of community and empowerment in her music!" one X user commented.

While the majority of reactions were celebratory, some users criticized Swift’s position at the top.

"Not surprised but she’s overrated," one user wrote.

"Not surprising, but disappointing," another user commented.

Taylor Swift tops Billboard's list of 21st-century female artists

Billboard's ranking featured some of the most influential women in music over the last two decades. Rihanna secured the No. 2 spot, boasting 14 No. 1 Hot 100 hits and eight top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. Beyoncé followed at No. 3, recognized for her evolution as an artist and the commercial success of her albums.

Adele landed at No. 4, with her 2011 album 21 holding the record for the longest No. 1 run by a female artist on the Billboard 200. Other top 10 artists included Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Alicia Keys.

The 2023 Eras Tour of Taylor Swift shattered various records during its opening year by becoming the all-time top-selling concert tour surpassing Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The Grammy Awards recognized her as the winner of Album of the Year in 2024 for a fourth time becoming the most accomplished artist throughout history.

Taylor Swift's historic chart records played a key role in securing her position at the top. With 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, she is tied with Jay-Z and Drake for the most by a solo artist. She also holds the second-most Hot 100 entries, with 264 songs, making her the most successful woman on the chart, as per the March 19 report by Forbes.

Additionally, Taylor Swift's re-recording projects, including Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), reinforced her commercial strength while setting a new precedent for artists reclaiming their work.

