"I can see why he didn't release them"— Fans divided over Bruce Springsteen's latest release, Faithless

On Thursday, May 1, Bruce Springsteen released a song titled Faithless. Originally recorded as the soundtrack to a shelved “spiritual Western” film, the song is part of the singer's upcoming archival album.

Springsteen has been releasing some of his unreleased songs in recent months. He will release all of them in a boxed set, named Tracks II: The Lost Albums, on June 27. He announced the release of Faithless on his Instagram account with a carousel of pictures and the caption:

“Faithless was a piece of work I took (on commission) for a spiritual Western film that was preparing to be made around 2004. In Hollywood, I have found, you can disappear into ‘development’ for long periods of time, so I thought I would release these now and let you hear my results of this interesting project.”

Fans, however, appeared to have a mixed reaction to the track, with one fan writing that the song wasn't good.

"As a fan since 1985, and 70 plus shows under my belt, all I can say is, after 3 songs, I can see why he didn't release them. I'm sorry but they are not good."

Fan comment on Springsteen's post (Image credits: SS from Instagram/@springsteen)

Some fans, however, praised the singer and the song, with one calling him GOAT (greatest of all time).

Fans comment on Springsteen's new song (Image via Instagram/@springsteen)

Some fans, meanwhile, seemed to enjoy the new song.

Comments on Springsteen's post (Image credits: Instagram/@springsteen)

Faithless is now available on all popular streaming platforms.

Bruce Springsteen announced the release of unreleased songs last month

The Grammy award-winning artist announced in April that he will be dropping many previously unreleased songs. On April 3, he released Rain In The River from Tracks II: Lost Albums.

Bruce Springsteen explained (via PARADE):

“'The Lost Albums' were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released. I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

He further said in a video on Instagram:

“I often read about myself in the ‘90s as having some lost period or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was I finished everything I had in my vault.”

Tracks II: Lost Albums will contain a whopping 83 unreleased songs from Bruce Springsteen's career. They will be available as either nine vinyl LPs or a seven-CD box set.

As per Springsteen's website, the box set release will come with a companion set titled Lost And Found: Selections from The Lost Albums. This will feature 20 tracks from the box set collection, available on two vinyl LPs or one CD. Both will be released on June 27, 2025.

