What did Donald Trump say about Taylor Swift? Azealia Banks defends the popstar on X

Azealia Banks publicly supported Taylor Swift on May 16 after current President Donald Trump criticized the singer on his Truth Social platform. Trump claimed Swift was “no longer ‘HOT’” after he declared he “hated” her, prompting Banks to call his remarks “embarrassing” and question his motives.

The rapper’s defense unfolded via a series of X posts, where she criticized both Trump and those who antagonize Swift, framing the backlash as rooted in insecurity and envy.

Banks, 33, argued that Swift’s detractors are wannabes threatened by her success. Dismissing the notion that Swift poses a threat, she wrote:

"All the girls who hate on Tay are complete f**king wannabes, and all the men who hate on her are dumb c**ks who feel threatened/rejected by her, just happy being a f**king white girl. That girl sings her songs, wears her red lipstick, and goes home. Since when was it appropriate for the sitting president to be doing dumb sh*t like this?"

She also mocked Trump, 78, for fixating on the pop star despite his political role, asking:

"When is somebody going to wipe the makeup off his face because the sassy peach is feeling it again. This is embarrassing."

Taylor Swift and Donald Trump’s feud traces back to his first term (2017–2021), when the singer began openly criticizing his policies. During the 2018 midterms, Swift endorsed Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsha Blackburn, prompting Trump to dismiss her political knowledge.

In her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, Swift called Blackburn “Trump in a wig” and expressed regret for not opposing him sooner.

That same year, she condemned Trump’s response to Black Lives Matter protests and his attempts to undermine mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, tweeting, “We will vote you out.” These clashes set the stage for their ongoing public sparring.

Timeline of the Trump-Swift feud and Azealia Banks’ response

The conflict between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift continued after the singer addressed AI-generated images circulating on Trump’s social media.

The fabricated posts falsely suggested Swift endorsed his presidential bid, prompting her to publicly back Kamala Harris.

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” Swift wrote on Instagram, condemning the deepfakes. Trump retaliated during a Fox & Friends segment, dismissing her influence and labeling her “very liberal."

Azealia Banks entered the fray on May 16, 2025, after Trump doubled down on his criticism via Truth Social. His post was screenshotted and shared by Azealia Banks, who accused Trump of seeking validation through pop culture.

“Trump is the president of the USA and wants to be a popular blond singer-songwriter. This is insaneeeee,” she wrote.

Azealia Banks’ posts emphasized Swift’s apolitical persona, arguing that hatred toward her reflects societal insecurities rather than genuine critique.

Trump’s April 2025 jab at Swift during the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit further fueled the feud. Referencing her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl loss, he quipped,

“I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?”

Swift has not publicly responded to Azealia Banks’ defense or Trump’s latest comments. However, her 2024 statement about AI misinformation and political endorsements remains her only direct address of the situation.

