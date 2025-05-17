"HE A FREAK TOO" — Boosie BadAzz reacts after learning Cassie answered a FaceTime call from Alex Fine while in bed with Diddy

On Friday, May 16, 2025, Boosie BadAzz tweeted about Cassie Ventura's testimony on answering a FaceTime call from her husband, Alex Fine, while in bed with Diddy. Boosie called her husband "a freak" in his tweet, alleging that he enjoyed watching Diddy and her "have consensual s*x". BadAzz's tweet also claimed that the freak-offs were still "going on".

"THE HUSBAND WATCHED CASSIEN DIDDY HAVE CONSENSUAL S*X!! HE LIKE TO WATCH TOO !! WTF HE A FREAK TOO THIS SH*T CRAZY IF YALL THINK THESE FREAK OFFS AINT STILL GOING ON YALL CRAZY," the tweet read.

Boosie BadAzz's reaction to Cassie Ventura's testimony (Image via X/@mymixtapez)

BadAzz's tweet came as a reaction to Cassie Ventura's latest testimony.

During the cross-examination of Ventura's rape allegation against the disgraced rap mogul, attorney Anna Estevao mentioned that the plaintiff had previously mentioned the rape. Cassied had testified that the rape took place in August 2018 after a dinner the couple had in Malibu.

According to CNN, Cassie also testified that she and Diddy saw each other and had s*x in the months after the alleged rape incident. The 38-year-old testified on the stand that during one such incident — on September 27, 2018 — Alex Fine, her now-husband, called her on FaceTime when she was with Combs.

As the defense highlighted the seeming inconsistencies in Ventura's testimony, the prosecution's attorney, Emily Johnson, asked her if she had any doubts regarding Sean raping her, to which Cassie said, "No".

According to CNN, Alex Fine left the courtroom during Cassie's testimony about the alleged rape, which was predetermined as Fine could be called to the stand later in the trial.

Cassie Ventura concluded her four-day-long testimony in Diddy's ongoing s*x trafficking trial on Friday, May 16.

Cassie testified that Diddy prevented her career from taking off

As per Cassie Ventura's testimony in the trial on Tuesday, May 13, she was a 19-year-old aspiring singer when she met Diddy in 2005. Combs, who was 37 at the time, signed Ventura to his record label with a 10-album deal soon afterwards.

However, Ventura claimed that it was Combs' alleged tight control over her career that prevented it from taking off. On Friday, prosecutor Emily Johnson asked Ventura about her statement that the Bad Boy Records owner was making all her career decisions, and how she was forced to turn down opportunities based on his whims.

As per a report by PEOPLE, Johnson also put forward a text message thread from 2012, when a member of Cassie's management team approached her with an opportunity to work with the rapper Common. The message read:

"Is Puff okay with you doing a Common video?"

Ventura replied with:

"I'll ask. I don't know, He'll probs say no lol."

In a subsequent text, the 38-year-old wrote:

"Puff said no to vid."

In her testimony, Ventura said she had no idea why Combs wouldn't allow her to work with Common. She added that she "couldn't do many of the things I wanted to" during her 11-year-long relationship with the Last Night rapper, claiming it was because she had "a whole other job".

When asked what the job was, Ventura replied, "Basically a s*x worker," referring to her participation in Combs' infamous "freak-offs." The term refers to orchestrated drug-fueled s*x sessions that the hip-hop mogul allegedly forced her to participate in, often involving escorts and s*x workers.

However, the cross-examination of Cassie's testimony by the defense highlighted to jurors that she had been a willing participant in the "freak-offs," with a text message thread between Combs and her from the past reflecting the same.

Cassie has also testified earlier this week that despite signing a 10-album contract with Diddy's record label, she could only release one in nearly a decade.

Diddy, who has been held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Correctional Center (MDC) since his arrest in September 2024, might face life imprisonment if convicted of the charges placed on him.

