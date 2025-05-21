Did Bruce Springsteen get booed off the stage in Atlanta amid anti-Trump comments? Viral claim debunked

A rumor about Bruce Springsteen getting booed off the stage in Atlanta has recently gone viral. The assumption stemmed from a Facebook post uploaded by a page with the user handle "America's Last Line Of Defense". The post, which went up on May 19, suggested that he was at the Atlanta Southern Fried Rock Fest.

The user further uploaded a photo that included a quote that read:

"We told him he shouldn't go on stage. He swore the country was behind him. He was wrong."

According to the viral post, Bruce was welcomed with a "strong chorus of boos." This rumor surfaced amid the musician's anti-Trump remarks. The post also claimed that Bruce left the stage without performing. However, it is important to note that the rumor is fake and must be debunked. The bio of the page that uploaded this post read:

"The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real."

The bio of the page that uploaded the viral post, (Photo via Facebook/ America's Last Line Of Defense)

This proves that the posts made on this page are fake and misleading. The page had posted several similar posts about Bruce Springsteen which do not have any basis. One of the posts uploaded on May 20, suggested that Billy Joel had canceled his summer concert series with Bruce amid the controversy and backlash that he apparently had been facing.

The post had further suggested that the authorities had confirmed ticket refunds to the concertgoers, who had previously booked them.

While the posts were fake, many netizens seemed to have believed them and had thus reacted accordingly. Many went on to bash the musician for his latest remarks while some complimented the decision of apparently "boycotting" the musician.

What did Bruce Springsteen say about Donald Trump?

Last week, Bruce Springsteen was in Manchester, England to open his tour. During the show, Bruce addressed the audience and claimed that the US was in the "hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration." He additionally told the audience:

"Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring."

As per reports by The Associated Press, Bruce Springsteen also described the government to be "unfit president and rogue." On Monday, May 19, president Donald Trump reacted to the comments that the musician had made. Trump claimed that both Bruce and Beyoncé should be investigated to check if their appearances at Kamala Harris' campaign led to illegal donations.

On a Truth Social post, Trump even called Springsteen a "dried out prune of a rocker." The president added that he never really liked the musician or his political inclinations, as per reports by The Associated Press. Veteran music writer Alan Light also expressed his opinion on the recent situation.

As per the outlet, Light believed the comments were not surprising as Bruce Springsteen has always been quite vocal about his stances. This wasn't the first time that Bruce was speaking against Trump, given his active presence in Kamala Harris' campaigns.

