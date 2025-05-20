Did Billy Joel cancel his summer concert series with Bruce Springsteen over Trump comments? Viral claim debunked 

A recent Facebook post from May 18 claimed Billy Joel canceled his summer concert tour with Bruce Springsteen following the latter’s spat with President Donald Trump. The post claimed Springsteen’s "disrespectful comments" prompted "negative publicity", adding a quote:

At his May 14 concert in Manchester, Bruce Springsteen called Donald Trump's administration "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous." In response, Trump posted on Truth Social on May 16, calling Springsteen "highly overrated."

Trump expressed his dislike for the E Street Band frontman, questioning his talent and further calling him "a pushy, obnoxious J*RK". More names, including "dumb as a rock" and "dried out "prune"" were thrown Bruce Springsteen's way.

Donald Trump's remarks prompted Bruce Springsteen to double down on his opinions. During his May 17 Manchester concert, he indirectly called Trump an "unfit President", accusing him and his "rogue government" of "persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent."

The viral Facebook post arrived a day after Springsteen's Saturday gig. The OP concluded by saying ticket holders will receive a full refund. The post was captioned:

"This is one of the highest-selling tickets in the country, if you like that type of music. They do ten days at small venues and take requests from the crowd. This year, Billy has elected to sit out."

However, the post was made by America's Last Line of Defense — a page dedicated to satirical content meant for entertainment.

Its bio on Facebook further confirms the false nature of this claim:

"The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real."

Billy Joel did not have a summer concert planned with Bruce Springsteen

Furthermore, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen were not going to hold a joint concert this summer. Joel also made no public comments on Springsteen and Trump's recent exchange.

Thus, the report about Billy Joel canceling his supposed summer concert dates with Bruce Springsteen is fake since such a concert is non-existent.

On March 11, Billy Joel notified fans that his summer concert dates would be rescheduled due to a medical concern. The musician announced a four-month hiatus to allow him time to recover from a "recent surgery". Joel left a message for his fans:

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

The 76-year-old was to undergo physical therapy in the meantime. The announcement on his official Instagram page further notified:

"Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."

The rescheduled concert dates were listed as November 15, 2025, March 14, 2026, April 10, 2026, May 22, 2026, June 6, 2026, June 20, 2026, and July 3, 2026. Further dates are likely to be announced later.

