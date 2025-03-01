"Looks like he tore a rotator or something" — Internet expresses concern as Billy Joel falls on stage during live performance

Billy Joel is trending online after he fell on stage at the Montville-based Mohegan Sun during a performance on February 22, 2025. Joel was performing his song It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me when he started spinning his mic stand and threw it in the air so that he could land in between the audience, as per Us Weekly.

Ad

However, the singer lost his balance at the same following which he fell. He was helped by his band members to get back on his feet after which he continued singing and ending his performance for the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The entire moment was captured on video where Billy Joel was spotted in a black outfit. While speaking to Daily Mail, a few people who attended the show reportedly claimed that the artist seemingly appeared unwell on the day of the performance.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by @TaraBull808 on X to share their reactions to the fall. One of them expressed concern about the fact that the mic stand might have injured someone when Billy threw it and wrote:

Ad

“Why is no one asking about the microphone stand, was it injured? Did it hit someone? Looks like he tore a rotator or something. That’s painful.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among other responses, a user claimed that Billy Joel possibly suffered an injury to his knee or hip alongside another questioning if he was fine.

“Looks like his hip or knee gave out”, a user wrote on X.

“This is unfortunate”, a netizen stated.

“Wow hope he’s ok. My idol”, an X reaction mentioned.

The replies continued, with a user claiming that Billy Joel performed for around an hour after the fall. However, others were spotted asking if the cord of the mic had anything to do with his fall.

Ad

“I was there I thought it was part of the show, so did the rest of the audience. He went on for over an hour afterwards”, one of the reactions reads.

“Did the mic cable get him?”, another netizen commented on X.

“Was there a cord wrapped around his feet?”, an X user reacted.

Ad

Billy Joel is scheduled to perform on multiple occasions this year

The Bronx, New York native has finalized a few dates for 2025 where his fans would get to enjoy his performances in different locations. According to NJ.com, he has a lineup of shows in various stadiums, starting on March 29. The final show of the tour is scheduled in Hollywood, Florida on November 1.

Ad

Ad

Billy Joel’s upcoming stadium tour will also feature guest appearances including Rod Stewart, and the tour will stop by locations such as Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, and Queens.

Apart from all these, Billy will also join Stevie Nicks for a one-night show on October 4, 2025. The performance will be held at the Levi’s Stadium and presale tickets are going on sale from March 3 this year followed by the general sale from March 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback