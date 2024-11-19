Which artists will be featured in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ on Netflix? Celebrity guest cast explored

Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming holiday special A Nonsense Christmas will have a slew of celebrity guests. The trailer for the special premiered during Carpenter's Monday, November 18 concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Monday's performance was the last of the singer's Short n’ Sweet Tour in the United States.

The special preview shown to fans showcased the many cameos Sabrina had in store for them. This included appearances from Tyla, Chappelle Roan, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Jillian Bell, Sean Astin, Megan Stalter, Owen Thiele, and Kyle Mooney. The special is all set for a December 6 premiere.

"Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn't count on a silent night": Sabrina Carpenter

As mentioned earlier, the trailer for Sabrina Carpenter's A Nonsense Christmas features a plethora of celebrity cameos. The 1-minute 27-second clip even started by asking viewers to guess who was coming to Netflix this Christmas. Carpenter, dressed up in Christmas-themed attire announced:

"Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn't count on a silent night."

Set to the tune of Carpenter's Nonsense, the first announcement of the trailer was the singer doing a duet with Chappell Roan. Carpenter has previously covered Roan's hit track Good Luck, Babe! during her appearance on BBC 1's Live Lounge series back in June.

The duet announcements continued with Water hitmaker Tyla, Telepatia singer Kali Uchis, and legendary country-pop star Shania Twain. Carpenter has also previously covered Twain's 1997 single That Don't Impress Me Much during a September 25 Short n' Sweet tour performance.

In an interview with E! News in September, Twain revealed that she took Carpenter's cover as a "huge compliment" and further called the 25-year-old singer a "smart" and "talented person". Apart from the musical duets, the special also contained a few skits that featured significant cameos.

The list of special guests featured in the trailer included Booksmart actor Nico Hiraga, Hacks star Megan Stalter, and Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney. Joining them were The Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin, Owen Thiele from Theater Camp, Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, 22 Jump Street actress Jillian Bell, and model and actress Cara Delevingne.

One skit from the special will feature Sabrina Carpenter, Quinta Brunson, and Cara Delevingne playing the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, in a special's spin on Charles Dickens 'A Christmas Carol'. A scene from the trailer saw Quinta Brunson's ghost of Christmas present greet and compliment the hair of Carpenter's ghost of Christmas past, who replied:

"Thank you. I got them because he ghosted me,"

At one point in the trailer, Carpenter receives a gift that vibrates inside, and at another point, the singer can be seen sitting on Santa Claus' lap. Santa Claus himself put his own spin on Carpenter's Espresso lyric “I’m working late because I’m a singer” by humming:

"I’m working late because I’m Santa,"

The Christmas special is directed by Sam Wrench, who also helmed Taylor Swift's concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Sabrina Carpenter, her sister Sarah, and her managers, Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink will serve as the special's executive producers alongside Scott Ratner, Michael D. Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg.

Although the tracklist for A Nonsense Christmas is yet to be announced, Netflix confirmed in a press release that it will contain tracks from Sabrina Carpenter's holiday EP fruitcake and "other iconic chart-topping holiday covers". The streaming service added:

"This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos."

As mentioned earlier, A Nonsense Christmas is all set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 6 at 9 pm ET or 6 pm PT.

