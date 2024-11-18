“Understood the assignment and delivered” — Netizens react to SNL’s Marcello Hernandez interacting with Sabrina Carpenter as Domingo at her LA concert

Marcello Hernandez made a surprise appearance at Sabrina Carpenter's concert and social media went wild. The Saturday Night Live alum appeared during Carpenter's Sunday, November 17 concert at LA's Kia Forum.

During the segment where the singer arrests a concertgoer for being too hot, Carpenter brought out Hernandez right before her performance of the hit Short n’ Sweet track Juno.

Hernandez played his SNL character Domingo during the concert and even paraphrased the words to Carpenter's sensual hit Bed Chem as concertgoers went wild with excitement. Hernandez originated Domingo during an October SNL episode featuring host Ariana Grande. During which, the duo along with others hilariously sang a paraphrased version of Carpenter's 2024 hit track Espresso.

Social media users enjoyed the SNL alum's cameo at Sabrina Carpenter's concert. Commenting under PopBase post with the clip from the concert, one X (formerly known as Twitter) user who went by@emilysuu__ tweeted:

"understood the assignment and delivered."

Similar reactions followed as a slew of X users thought that this was the "funniest thing" Carpenter had ever done. Here are a few X reactions to Hernandez's cameo:

More users noted that the collab was an important moment in pop culture history and joked about Domingo sounding like rapper Ja Rule.

"I’m from Miami, baby"- Domingo tells Sabrina Carpenter during Short n’ Sweet Tour in LA

During Sunday night's Sabrina Carpenter concert at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, the singer performed her usual concert act before launching into her hit track Juno, as part of which she mock 'arrested' someone from her concert. As a surprise to fans, this time it was Marcello Hernandez's Domingo who got arrested by the star.

After introducing himself, a "flustered" Carpenter asked Domingo where he was from, to which the SNL character growled:

"I’m from Miami, baby."

The crowd went wild when Carpenter wished that Domingo was from her "bedroom". Further flustering Carpenter, Domingo went on to paraphrase her hit track Bed Chem by singing:

"I’m the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent."

When Sabrina Carpenter asked Domingo if he had anything to say to her, in a direct callback to the SNL sketch that marked the character's origin, Marcello Hernandez replied as the crowd went nuts. He said:

"Came all this way had to explain direct from Domingo/ Sabrina’s a friend, she’s like my sis… but I would hook up though,"

The October 12 sketch that saw the origin of Domingo showed a group of bridesmaids, played by Ariana Grande, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman singing a version of Espresso at their friend Chloe Fineman's wedding.

However, the song about Fineman's bachelorette party hilariously went south when it was revealed that Domingo, who joined the crew, had been with the bride. After the episode was released, Carpenter also reacted to the clip by posting it on her Instagram Story and joked that it was “very nice and on pitch.”

