"What kind of mama is that causing division between her children?" - Internet reacts as Tamika Scott responds to LaTocha's plea for reconciliation

Tamika Scott has recently responded to her sister LaTocha Scott, who expressed her desire for reconciliation after the latter participated in the Residuals Challenge, bringing her version of Chris Brown's hit single Residuals. Notably, Scott was heard addressing her feud with sister Tamika in the lyrics of the reworked single.

Tamika Scott appeared for an interview on The Rickey Smiley Show on February 28, 2025, saying that she was ready to resolve everything with LaTocha as she said:

"If this is real, sis… pull up. I'm cooking out. Pull up… let's eat breakfast. Listen, my number is still the same… my address is the same. Sis, pull up! Let's talk about these residuals. If this is real… let's talk."

Speaking of LaTocha's song, Tamika Scott was heard saying during the conversation:

"She definitely ate vocally… but in real life, I think it's a genius marketing strategy for her new music."

While Tamika's interview went viral on different platforms, netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room's Instagram post, which featured her response, to share their reactions. A user seemingly referred to Tamika and LaTocha's mother by writing:

"What kind of mama is that causing division between her children?"

Among other responses, a few users alleged that LaTocha was "lying" in the song, with one of them seemingly praising the song. An individual praised how Tamika Scott supported her sister in certain situations, while another wrote that the problems should be resolved without media involvement. Many also blamed their mother for the problems between the sisters.

LaTocha addressed her wish to reconcile with her sister Tamika Scott

Tamika and LaTocha's dispute has been going on for around two years, and they are mostly known for their association with the girl group Xscape. They are mostly popular for their albums like Hummin' Comin' at 'Cha, Off the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick.

According to Bravo TV, the problems between the sisters include body-shaming allegations and accusations of stealing money against LaTocha Scott and her ex-husband, Rocky Bivens. They were first addressed in the premiere of the show SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B.

As mentioned, LaTocha addressed the dispute with her sister in a reworked version of Chris Brown's Residuals and even shared a video on her Instagram page on February 26, 2025. She referred to Tamika in the lyrics by saying:

"I miss my sister – this is a crazy feeling/ But y'all know family sh*t be needing time for hearing."

LaTocha Scott also confirmed in the video that she and her husband, Rocky Bivens, have separated after being married for around thirty years. LaTocha alleged in the lyrics that Rocky had a child from someone else and they split around two years ago. She addressed the same by singing;

"Reading through those comments, they say he's having a baby/ I don't know who's lying/ Maybe I was blind."

Although LaTocha is no longer a member of Xscape, she has been pursuing a career as a solo artist. On the other hand, Tamika Scott has continued working with the group and has also been active as an actress, appearing on shows such as The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.

