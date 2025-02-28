  • home icon
  "Bro smoking like a fiend"- Internet reacts as Justin Bieber shares a video of himself smoking a joint after denying drug rumors

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Modified Feb 28, 2025 09:54 GMT
2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game - Source: Getty
Justin Bieber's smoking video led to a lineup of reactions on social media (Image via Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is trending on different social media platforms after a video of him smoking went viral. Bieber shared the clip on his Instagram Story on February 28, 2025, which began with the singer looking at the camera for a few seconds and then proceeding to smoke a joint while smiling in between.

Occasionally, he went close to the camera and blew the smoke out of his mouth. Bieber even paused in between for some time with a smile on his face as he continued blowing smoke in the video.

also-read-trending Trending

Although Justin Bieber has not addressed anything about the viral clip until now, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by @FearedBuck on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the same. One user wrote,

"Bro smoking like a fiend…"
More users put forth their reactions as the video surfaced.

"No smoking", a user wrote on X.
"That's a very poorly rolled backwoods", a netizen stated.
"Whys that news?", an X reaction mentioned.

Some users expressed concern over the video as well.

"Shocking and horrifying. To think we looked up to this person. I'm triggered", one of the reactions reads.
"More like wasting a backwood but idk tho", a netizen commented on X.
"You'll know it's his first time, with the way he's smoking it", an X user reacted.

Justin Bieber shared a similar video that raised concerns among the public

While Justin Bieber's Instagram Story made headlines, he shared another video on February 26, 2025, through the same platform where he appeared with a friend who was spotted smoking. Justin was shirtless in the video and had a packet of snacks in his hand. He was also heard rapping in the clip:

"I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like a bad guy."
Moreover, the 30-year-old's allegedly unusual behavior at his wife Hailey Bieber's skincare event in Los Angeles a few days ago was also questioned as he was seen scratching the side of his leg by leaning over, as per Page Six.

Justin's behavior also led to rumors that he had allegedly been using drugs. However, his representative later dismissed the claims in an interview with TMZ, stating that 2024 was a completely different year for him since he ended his friendship with a lot of people and discontinued some business relationships.

Notably, Justin Bieber has not announced any new album so far and his last major project was Justice, which came out back in 2021.

Edited by Udisha
