Who was LaTocha married to? Singer reveals split from husband of 30 years, pleas for reconciliation with sister in new freestyle

American R&B and gospel singer-songwriter LaTocha Scott released a new freestyle on Instagram on February 26, marking her return to social media after a year-long hiatus. She posted a video of herself in the recording studio and captioned the post:

Ad

“I’m only human… #residualsversechallenge @therealtank @chrisbrownofficial.”

LaTocha’s new freestyle, as indicated by her caption, was part of Chris Brown’s ongoing “Residuals” freestyle challenge. It offered insights into key moments in her life, including the end of her marriage, a strained relationship with her sibling, and more.

“Reading through them comments, saying he having a baby/ I don’t know who’s lyin’ and maybe I was blind,” she sang.

Ad

Trending

It was a reference to her separation from her husband, Rocky Bivens, after “30 years” of marriage. LaTocha hinted at her husband’s alleged infidelity in her recent music, claiming he had a child with someone else. She also noted that they had been separated for over two years.

Ad

Elsewhere, the former Xscape member expressed her feelings of missing her sister Tamika, who is also a singer, songwriter, actress, and ordained minister.

“It’s a crazy feeling/ But y’all know family sh*t be needin’ time for healing,” she sang.

LaTocha married Rocky Bivens in 1995. The exact timing of their split remains undisclosed. However, according to the recent freestyle, it may have occurred sometime in 2023.

Ad

Exploring the relationship timeline of LaTocha and Rocky Bivens

Scott’s now-estranged husband, Rocky Bivens, is a music manager. They got married in 1995 and welcomed their son, Jamon, in 1997. In November 2022, a woman named Unykue Foucha took to Instagram and alleged that she was pregnant with Bivens’ child.

Foucha claimed to have had a secret relationship with Rocky and stated that she had no feud with LaTocha Scott. Posting a photo of a sonogram, she referred to the unborn child as “Timeless Love Bivens.”

Ad

“The most f*cked up thing the universe can do to you is let you meet the right person at the wrong time. I’m just tired of living a lie all these years and ready to live in my truth freely and in peace unapologetically,” Foucha wrote.

“I have no beef with LaTocha, never interfered with any of his dealings with Xscape, never made him choose. Me and Rocky had our own situation. I know this may be shocking news but this was a very complicated relationship that I couldn’t speak on for obvious reasons.”

Ad

Unykue concluded by stating that life could be a "b*tch," but she would make sure hers is “beautiful either way,” adding, “It is what it is.”

Ad

The claim emerged around the same time Scott left her R&B group Xscape in December 2022, reportedly due to her husband. She was reportedly dismissed from the band after her husband got into a verbal altercation with one of their tour’s promoters.

Later, the 51-year-old songstress and Bivens were also accused of receiving kickbacks for their performances. In fact, her sister Tamika alleged that Rocky had purportedly stolen her royalties worth $30,000. At the time, he denied the allegations, while Scott claimed to have no knowledge of the matter.

Ad

More about LaTocha’s recent freestyle

In her brand-new freestyle, LaTocha sang about her broken marriage and expressed her wish to reconcile with her sister, Tamika Scott.

“Even in a marriage, ain’t nobody perfect/ But we been split two years and my heart is hurting […] 30 years just washed away. It took some time, some years for me to escape this pain,” she sang.

Ad

Ad

The Motown Gospel signee (2023) further mentioned “losing everything,” including her marriage, family, and blood. She added that getting “kicked out” of her group was “insane.” She mentioned Xscape twice including the part where she sang—

“Who can I run to? Feels like nobody lately.”

The Georgia native further criticized social media for tearing her down. The freestyle concluded with LaTocha addressing Tamika directly, saying, "You have my word; we gon’ have some words.” Tamika has not yet responded, and neither has Xscape. Rocky Bivens has also remained silent so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback