Is Jeep parting ways with Bruce Springsteen? $12 million contract loss claim debunked 

A rumor surfaced online recently that American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Bruce Springsteen lost his multi-million-dollar contract with Jeep after his recent criticism of the Donald Trump administration during his Manchester concert on May 14, 2025.

The claim first emerged on the Facebook page America’s Last Line of Defense on May 17, 2025.

“Jeep is parting ways with Bruce Springsteen after his controversial comments on stage in Europe. ‘The Jeep name stands for American unity, not divisiveness. It’s time for Bruce to move on.’ Losing the contract will cost Springsteen $12 million a year,” the image post read.

The post, which amassed over 59K reactions, was accompanied by an image of the rock musician with his hand on the steering wheel of what appeared to be a jeep.

“He's not ‘The Boss’ anymore. He's a washed-up leftist who doesn't know when to keep quiet and play guitar," the caption read.

However, the now-viral claim is fake. Bruce Springsteen has no standing contract with Jeep as of this writing, nor has the car manufacturer made any such announcement about the artist.

However, he did appear in an ad campaign for Jeep in 2021 that was broadcast during that year’s Super Bowl.

Additionally, the America’s Last Line of Defense post had a “satire” mark on the top left corner of Springsteen’s image.

“The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real," the bio of the account reads.

Thus, the now-viral claim can be debunked as fabricated, seemingly for virality.

Bruce Springsteen did not lose a $12 million contract with Jeep

The America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page is known for its parodical content made for entertainment purposes. In its latest post on Bruce Springsteen, it alleged that the musician lost a $12 million contract with car brand Jeep, following his public condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump and his second term in office, last week.

“We contacted the Operations Manager of Jeep, Joe Barron, and he told us the story is absolutely true: ‘There are no more Jeep commercials coming with Bruce Springsteen in them,’ said Barron, ‘And that's a fact,’” the post continued in the comments.

It further read, “Barron says The Boss only did one commercial for the Super Bowl five or six years ago, so enforcing the ban won't be all that difficult. ‘I don't even have a current phone number.’ God bless you, Jeep! And God Bless America.”

However, the entire claim has turned out to be false as there is no verifiable source to confirm the same. Furthermore, the fact-checking website Snopes has refuted the rumor.

America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page is also affiliated with the dunning-kruger-times.com website, which is known for its satirical content meant for sensationalism.

However, it is noteworthy that Bruce Springsteen, 75, once appeared in a Jeep commercial in February 2021. The two-minute-long ad was shown during Super Bowl LV and was Jeep’s way of bringing Americans together for a Sunday night of sports and fun, as per Variety.

The ad showed the Born in the USA crooner sitting inside a 1980 Jeep CJ-5 near a small chapel in Lebanon, Kansas, and saying,

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope up on the road ahead.”

The commercial ended with the tagline, “To the ReUnited States of America.”

Netizens post about the Bruce Springsteen and Jeep rumor. (Image via X)

Apart from featuring as the face of the ad, Bruce Springsteen, along with music producer Ron Aniello, scored its original music. Meanwhile, Olivier Francois, the chief marketing officer of Stellantis, aka Jeep’s parent company, said that the commercial was filmed on location on the Sunday before the Super Bowl after the Growing Up singer randomly agreed to it.

“This is the triumph of perseverance and stubbornness. Bruce is not for sale. He’s not even for rent. He certainly doesn’t need anything you think you have… It is obvious to anyone. He is exactly like Jeep — iconic, American, rugged and authentic,” Francois told Variety at the time.

The Stellantis executive also shared that he spent nearly a decade pitching various collaborative ideas/ concepts to Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. However, it wasn’t until early 2021 that the musician agreed.

Exploring Bruce Springsteen’s recent criticism of the Trump administration

On May 14, 2025, Bruce Springsteen performed at the Co-Op Live stage in Manchester, England, on the inaugural night of his ‘Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour.’ During the concert, he called out Donald Trump and his current administration by saying,

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

Donald Trump fires back at Bruce Springsteen. (Image via X)

He also called upon the “righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times,” and urged his audience to rise and raise their voices against “authoritarianism” and restore their faith in democracy, freedom, and the “American experiment.”

Springsteen also took the opportunity to criticize Trump’s political associate and DOGE leader, Elon Musk, and his decision to cut funds for ICE deportations, USAID, and more.

Bruce called the President “unfit” and the government “rogue,” saying they failed to protect Americans, betrayed allies, supported dictators, and punished universities like Harvard for not following their views. In response, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on May 16, 2025, calling Bruce Springsteen a “pushy, obnoxious jerk” and a “dried out prune,” adding he never liked his music or politics.

When Bruce refused to back down and doubled down on his criticism of the Trump administration during his May 17, 2025, show, he once again drew the ire of POTUS.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on May 19, 2025, and threatened to have the artist investigated alongside other “unpatriotic” and “corrupt” A-listers, including Beyonce, Oprah, and Bono, for their support of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The billionaire politician also insinuated that Harris paid Bruce Springsteen for his “poor performance” during her election campaign, calling it an “illegal” practice.

Earlier, Trump called the E Street Band frontman “not a talented guy” and berated his physical appearance when Bruce endorsed Kamala Harris in October 2024.

Bruce Springsteen hasn’t responded to the fake Jeep rumor at the time of writing.

