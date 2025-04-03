"That car not lasting a week": Fans react as Kai Cenat's friend Ray reveals purchasing a Toyota Supra

Twitch streamer Ray “Rayasianboy” recently announced that he has purchased a 2020 Toyota Supra. On April 3, 2024, a clip of the streamer showing off his new car went viral on social media. The content creator was seen dancing next to the vehicle and almost jumping on the new Supra’s hood. This was his first car purchase after his return to the United States in November 2024.

Some netizens shared hilarious reactions to the streamer’s new ride. With Rayasianboy revealing he was pulled over by cops right after he got the car, some X users thought he might lose the vehicle in a week:

“That car not lasting a week,” @yoxics commented.

“He will crash it within a week.” @RaymondParra13 wrote.

“How does he have a driver's license?” said @syxx84.

Many netizens also talked about how Kai Cenat gave the content creator a platform and helped him grow:

“Throwback to when Kai Cenat met Ray in Japan for the first time ever and instantly became best friends,” said @RandomTheGuy_.

“Kai Cenat really changed Ray's life,” commented @suayrez.

Some also commended the streamer’s taste in cars. Here’s what X user @OGWimo_Tapia had to say:

“He got the right idea about having money. The car is luxurious but not that expensive for how much money he is making. And he can get easy horse power out of it for cheap.”

Ray has gone viral after his return to streaming

The streamer had taken a step back from content creation earlier in order to serve mandatory military service in Taiwan. After returning to the United States in November 2024, he started appearing on Kai Cenat’s livestreams. Finally, on March 30, 2025, he decided to resume livestreaming on his personal channel.

According to TwitchMetrics, the content creator had over 67,000 average concurrent viewers during his first livestream of 2025. On April 1, 2025, he hosted a special broadcast with other content creators, including Kai Cenat and 2xRaKai. The livestream had over 38,200 average concurrent viewers.

Ray also showed off a stolen chair during a recent broadcast. It turned out that the chair belonged to Kai Cenat, who promised there would be serious consequences. The two content creators continued to play pranks on each other on an April Fool’s 2025 broadcast, where Kai ultimately had the last laugh after destroying his friend's streaming setup.

In other news, Kai Cenat put 2xRaKai in a chokehold for starting a fire in his room after getting upset at the damage caused to his carpet.

