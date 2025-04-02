Kai Cenat destroys RaKai and Ray's streaming setup with a chainsaw for stealing his Nicki Minaj chair

During a broadcast on April 1, 2025, Twitch star Kai Cenat destroyed Ray "Rayasianboy" and RaKai's streaming setup after arriving at their room with a chainsaw. Cenat's actions were in retaliation for Rayasianboy and RaKai stealing the famous Nicki Minaj chair from his room.

For context, on March 31, 2025, the two streamers stole the pink chair used by rapper Nicki Minaj during her appearance on Cenat's Twitch broadcast in 2023. The pair then openly challenged Cenat on their streams, with the former even uploading a video on YouTube titled Kai Cenat GET Nicki Minaj Chair BACK IN BLOOD!.

Before his broadcast on April 1, 2025, Cenat insinuated that he would take drastic measures to retrieve the chair. He even claimed that he could be banned for it, writing on X:

"NI**AS TOOK THE NICKI CHAIR I MIGHT GET BANNED TODAY GOD BLESS."

Cenat delivered on his promise, having spent a substantial amount of time gathering supplies such as paint guns, a chainsaw, and fireworks to wreak havoc on Rayasianboy and RaKai. A clip of him destroying the pair's streaming setup by cutting up their chair with the chainsaw has gone viral on social media.

After cutting up the chair, Cenat warned them not to touch his belongings:

"Told your dumba**, don't touch my sh*t."

Kai Cenat bursts fireworks inside RaKai and Ray's rooms after they steal his Nicki Minaj chair

In addition to trashing Rayasianboy and RaKai's streaming setup with paint guns and cutting their chair with a chainsaw, Kai Cenat proceeded to burst fireworks inside their rooms.

Cenat first went up to RaKai's room and threw a firecracker inside. After the room filled with smoke from the first firework, he re-entered it and threw in another for good measure before proceeding to Ray's room to do the same.

Cenat's stream reportedly peaked at over 238K concurrent viewers (Image via @Kaimafiaupdates/X)

The broadcast was popular among Kai Cenat's viewers, with user @Kaimafiaupdates sharing a screenshot from the stream (image above) seemingly showing that over 238,000 concurrent viewers were watching it at its peak.

