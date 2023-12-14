"This is the biggest flex ever": Kai Cenat's collaboration with Nicky Minaj in latest Twitch stream leaves fans in awe

Twitch superstar and AMP member Kai Cenat dropped yet another big-name collab after he invited none other than Trinidadian-American rapper and popstar Nicky Minaj to his latest live broadcast. While the streamer has teamed up with various rappers in the past, having one of the biggest names in the industry on his stream is like hitting the jackpot.

Understandably, the video of the dynamic duo sharing the screen swiftly spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Reacting to the viral clip, one X user said:

"This is the biggest flex ever."

Kai Cenat collaborates with Nicky Minaj, leaves the internet hyped

Fans react to Nicky Minaj appearing in Kai's stream. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Kai Cenat has earned recognition in both the streaming and rap communities, having streamed with notable figures like Blueface, and Ice Spice and even FaceTiming with Drake. Adding to his impressive list, he has now collaborated with Nicky Minaj, the "Queen of Rap."

Nicky Minaj dropped her latest album, "Pink Friday 2," globally on December 8, 2023. The latest Twitch stream with Kai Cenat has also attracted a fresh wave of listeners, thanks to this epic collaboration.

Adding to the intrigue, both Kai and Nicky (though she was born in Saint James) share a hometown link, having been raised in The Bronx, New York. This common upbringing undoubtedly played a significant role in fostering their immediate connection and solid rapport.

Kai wasn't the sole individual to encounter Nicky. Other streamers, particularly within the AMP Squad, also had the opportunity to meet the rapper. In fact, she even delivered a special performance during the stream. Here is the clip:

Here's what the community said

Snippets and clips of the duo swiftly circulated across X, eliciting a diverse array of comments from netizens. Following are some of the notable reactions made on the social media platform:

Fans left amazed as Kai and Nicky Minaj livestream together. (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

The stream also garnered comments on YouTube. Here are some of the top comments made there:

Fans react on YouTube as well. (Image via YouTube/Kai Cenat Live)

Kai is undoubtedly one of the prime faces of Twitch right now. With over 8.1 million followers and a further 104K subscribers, he is right at the top of his streaming game right now.