Kai Cenat scolds and chokes RaKai after streamer causes a small fire inside his room

Twitch streamer 2xRaKai, also known as RaKai, started a fire in fellow content creator Kai Cenat’s room, upsetting him. They eventually goit into a fight after which the former apologized for his actions. Kai Cenat grabbed 2xRakai and put him in a chokehold on the ground after seeing the damage caused to his room. The incident occurred in front of a live audience on April 3, 2025, leaving viewers shocked.

Cenat rushed to the room after his fire alarm went off before noticing what had happened. The content creator appeared visibly upset as the fire damaged his carpet. He caught hold of RaKai and forced him to apologize for his actions. Cenat said:

“I’m tired of you. (throws RaKai on the floor) I’m tired of you n***a. I’m back, I’m tired of you n***a. I’m tired of you, RaKai. I’m tired of you, you know that? I’m tired of you n***a. You’ve been wildin' here n***a. You don’t pay your bills in here n***a. You don’t pay your bills in here n***a.”

Kai Cenat puts 2xRaKai in a “full nelson” chokehold

After being manhandled by Kai Cenat, 2xRaKai tried to escape but failed. The streamer's friends, Duke and Davis, were also present in the room and began recording the incident instead of breaking up the fight. While grabbing RaKai, Cenat said:

“I’m giving you the full nelson (wrestling move). I don’t give a f**k if I k**l him n***a. GTA n**ga, nah nah f**k that n***a. I’m done with you (RaKai screams). Say sorry. Say sorry. Say sorry. Say sorry. SAY SORRY! SAY SORRY!”

Before letting him go, Cenat forced RaKai to apologize to everyone in the room by saying:

“AMP is the best.”

Both streamers have been pranking each other since March 31, 2025. Previously, RaKai stole the AMP content creator’s “Nicki Minaj” chair, leading to several viral moments.

Kai Cenat said he would take his revenge on RaKai after seeing his chair go missing. The streamer trashed his friend’s streaming setup and set off firecrackers in a room. Cenat warned Rakai not to touch his belongings, saying:

"Told your dumba**, don't touch my sh*t."

This is not the first time Kai Cenat’s room has been involved in a fire-related incident. The streamer lit fireworks inside his room on January 24, 2025, leading to mixed reactions from his community. He regretted his actions after causing an explosion and said the idea was “stupid.”

In other news, Kai’s Twitch and YouTube accounts were recently hacked. The individual behind the attack deleted all his YouTube videos and changed the streamer's account names.

