Kai Cenat hacking controversy: Timeline of events and hacker's alleged motive explored

Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and AMP (Any Means Possible) member Kai Cenat's Twitch and YouTube channels have been hacked today, April 3, 2025. At the time of writing, Cenat has over 16.8 million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform and a further seven million subscribers on the Google-owned one.

Ad

Since Cenat is considered one of the biggest creators online. The news of the hacking naturally created a buzz online, garnering numerous responses. This article delves into the timeline of events as it transpired.

When did Kai Cenat's Twitch account get hacked?

Kai Cenat is currently the fourth largest creator on Twitch (only behind Ninja, Ibai, and Auronplay). His Twitch channel, which boasts over 16.8 million followers, was hacked earlier today (April 3, 2025) around 2 am EST (Eastern Time) or 11 pm PT (Pacific Time).

Ad

Trending

The banner and the display image of Kai Cenat's Twitch account have also been changed, currently showing a logo of the supposed hacker, "Sava." The banner also includes a link displaying the hacker's Discord: Discord.gg/namesnipes.

Moments after Cenat's channel was compromised, the hacker went live via his channel. The stream showcased the hacker's Discord server:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat's channel name was temporarily changed to "Savawuzhere." Currently, his Twitch account is accessible to the public, with the name restored to its original one. Some reports also indicate that the channel was temporarily banned, but it is now back online.

The channel description (since removed) displayed the supposed motive behind the hacking. The hackers wrote:

"Git my Discord suspended Mr. Cenat, this is what you get. Btw nice number (censored)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat's YouTube channel gets hacked, videos removed

The controversy surrounding Kai Cenat's hacking didn’t end there. About an hour and a half after his Twitch account was compromised, the streamer’s YouTube account was also hacked.

At the time of writing, Cenat's YouTube account has over seven million subscribers. The major changes made to the account following the hack included the YouTube handle being changed to "@SawaWuzHere" and all videos either being set to private or deleted:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The hacker also posted a message through YouTube's Community section, a feature designed to help creators connect with their audience. The message read:

"W Sava ‪@sava2flyy‬ Check out his tag: sava2flyy"

Kai Cenat's YouTube account was hacked after his Twitch account (Image via YouTube/@KaiCenat)

At the time of writing, neither the Twitch streamer nor AMP has issued a public statement or commented on the situation.

Ad

This isn’t the first time Kai Cenat has been a victim of hacking. In February 2025, the same hacker group, "Sava," hacked his TikTok account, which had over 17 million followers at the time.

They removed a significant number of videos, causing the channel to lose over 130 million likes. However, Kai Cenat’s TikTok has since been restored, with the originally removed videos reinstated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback