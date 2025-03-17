5 sensational moments from Kai Cenat and Young Dabo's Rolling Loud 2025 livestream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and YouTuber Young Dabo were among those present at the recent Rolling Loud 2025 event (March 16, 2025). Established in 2015, Rolling Loud is one of the biggest hip-hop music festivals worldwide. Yesterday, he hosted an IRL stream during the event, joined by the ever-entertaining Young Dabo.

Both ended up creating numerous spectacular moments from the stream, and this article will focus on five such viral moments.

Here are 5 sensational moments from Kai Cenat and Young Dabo's stream

1) Kai Cenat and Young Dabo get removed from backstage

Kai Cenat and Dabo were removed from the event's backstage despite having adequate permits. The Twitch streamer is quite close to hip-hop artists and presumably received permission from the Rolling Loud organizers. One of his team members even stated that the CEO of the event had permitted them on to backstage:

"(Inaudible) said we good. The CEO."

However, this was met by one of the organizers stating that the stage belonged to Playboi Carti and not the CEO. He said:

"The CEO doesn't run the stage. It is (Playboi) Carti's stage."

2) Kai Cenat receives a chain from Playboi Carti

Cenat flexing his YVL chain during Rolling Loud (Image via X/@scubaryan_)

Although Kai Cenat and Dabo could no longer access the backstage view, they enjoyed a prime viewing experience from a designated VIP area right in front of the stage. In fact, during Playboi Carti's performance at the Rolling Loud event, the rapper spotted the creators and handed them his YVL (it stands for Young Vamp Life) chain.

Receiving a memento directly from the rapper was naturally an unforgettable experience. Cenat passed it to Young Dabo, who has been collaborating with him over the past few days, especially during Carti's album release.

3) Young Dabo gets a shout out from rapper Playboi Carti

Carti has maintained a close connection with the content creator scene, even providing exclusive information to select streamers ahead of the release of his latest album, I AM MUSIC. As a gesture of appreciation, he gave a live shoutout to Young Dabo during the event. At one point during his performance, he said:

"I'm seeing (Young) Dabo keeps smiling at me. Yo Dabo, what's up ni**a! You know what time it is."

Dabo was one of the creators who joined a Discord call with the rapper over the weekend on the day of his album release. Getting a personal message from the rapper himself was a rollercoaster of a moment for the creator.

4) Kai Cenat and Dabo join the stage with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti

Kai Cenat and Dabo's stream got even better when the duo received a surprise invitation to join The Weeknd and Playboi Carti live on stage. The Weeknd performed his hit song Timeless with the two creators present, making it another viral moment.

This marked Kai Cenat's first collaboration with The Weeknd, though he had previously worked with Playboi Carti. Naturally, the moment was exciting for both the streaming and music communities.

5) Kai Cenat and Young Dabo perform Evil Jordan live on stage

Kai Cenat tosses his hoodie into the crowd (Image via X/@scubaryan_)

Kai Cenat and Dabo had an eventful experience at the recent Rolling Loud event, where they were invited on stage. One of the most highly anticipated tracks, Evil Jordan, from Carti's latest I AM MUSIC album, had the crowd buzzing. Naturally, when the beat dropped, both creators were beyond hyped.

Just before the beat dropped, Kai Cenat went full pop star mode - taking off his hoodie and throwing it into the crowd, just like a seasoned performer on stage. The streamer later took to his X account to share a clip from his on-stage appearance.

