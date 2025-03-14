Kai Cenat rates Playboi Carti's new album I Am Music an "8 or 9" out of 10

On March 14, 2025, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat reacted to Atlanta hip-hop artist Playboi Carti's latest album, titled I Am Music, live on stream. This album comes five years after the rapper's 2020 hit LP, Whole Lotta Red. Cenat reacted to the album with over 200,000 live viewers tuning in at 8 am EST. In his reaction, he went through each track, sharing his comprehensive thoughts on the album's feel.

The album boasts 30 tracks, featuring some of hip-hop's biggest names. Compton's own Kendrick Lamar, Carti's frequent collaborator Travis Scott, and The Weeknd all make appearances. Atlanta heavyweights Young Thug, Future, and producer Metro Boomin also contribute to the project. Lil Uzi Vert also joins the lineup, adding a nostalgic touch for longtime fans.

Kai Cenat's final rating on the album took two listens to formulate. Initially, he rated it a precise 8.8 on 10, but after "re-lapping", the streamer found more enlightenment and scored it a nine:

"If I had to rate [Music], first listen, I will go with an 8.8, very precise on that, but after re-lapping, it's truly a 9 bro. I really do think at first it was an 8.3... I ain't gon' lie, it's definitely an 8 or 9." (Timestamp - 2:01:21)

Kai Cenat is known for reacting to the latest and greatest from the music industry. Recently, Complex positioned him at number one on the list of "The 10 Most Powerful Streamers in Hip-Hop" along with the likes of producer and streamer Plaqueboymax (who has a viral series named In The Booth on his channel, where rappers from different backgrounds create music with Max).

Kai Cenat, Dabo, and ImDontai wait over eight hours to listen to Playboi Carti's latest album

Considering Carti's position in the music industry, his album I Am Music, which was initially set for release in 2024, was incredibly anticipated all over social media. Kai himself publicly made a statement asking the rapper to drop the album on the Grammy's red carpet back in February 2025.

On March 13, 2025, Carti messaged Kai Cenat, announcing the album's release on the following day. The album was initially set for a midnight EST release, but much to the surprise of fans, it did not come out as scheduled.

What followed on Kai's stream was a grueling eight-hour wait, involving multiple calls with the rapper himself and discussions with his fellow streamers ImDontai and Dabo, who were all visibly upset regarding the delayed release. During one of the calls, Kai couldn't hold back and almost cried while speaking to the rapper:

"I don't think I can wait bruh! (Crying) I don't think I can wait Carti!"

At its peak, Kai's stream had over 377,000 people watching him wait for the album to drop.

