Kai Cenat reveals DMs from Playboi Carti explaining why his album is getting delayed

The streaming industry has hyped up Playboi Carti’s upcoming album, with popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat among those fueling the excitement. Cenat is often regarded as a key figure in linking both the streaming and music worlds, having collaborated with several artists, including 21 Savage, Drake, Ice Spice, and Offset.

Playboi Carti is set to release his new album, I AM MUSIC, his first since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. Ahead of the release, the rapper even sent a private message to Kai Cenat, explaining why the release had been delayed. An excited Cenat read out his message:

"(I) got a crazy update. It don't even show on my PC, it shows on my phone. He said, 'Give them everything they want.' So, it is 28 songs. Then he said, 'If it wasn't for the samples and clearances, it would've been out on 12 eastern (EST). But we good, everything cleared, it should be out any second. Your boy Uzi snapped'."

Kai Cenat reacts as Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC album gets delayed by 3 hours

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has been live on stream with over 350K viewers, eagerly waiting to react to Playboi Carti's album. However, the prolonged wait has led to growing frustration for both him and his community.

Earlier today (March 14, 2025), the rapper's team announced that the album had been delayed, prompting an animated reaction from Cenat:

"Bro, ni**as gotta wait till 3 AM? Dead a**? Who do I gotta call? Don't worry, I'm about to save y'all ni**as. Don't worry, I'm about to save y'all ni**as, right now. Don't worry chat."

Kai wasn’t the only one who reacted to the album delay. Fellow Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Max "Plaqueboymax" also responded to the unexpected postponement:

"Bro, what the f**k man, damn! Bro, what's up, bro? What's up with ni**as? Ak (Akademiks), come on, bro. Damn, I'm trying to listen to something. Bro!"

Another streamer at the forefront of the streaming/music industry is Adin Ross. Fellow Kick streamer Shnaggyhose shared a screenshot where Adin congratulated Playboi Carti. The Kick streamer had a controversial stream with Carti in 2024, where many accused the rapper of duping him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, their beef has since been squashed.

