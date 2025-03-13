Popular streamers reveal getting message from Playboi Carti about the release of his next album

On March 12, 2025, several popular streamers and content creators had revealed that they had received a message from Playboi Carti regarding the release of his upcoming album. During a Just Chatting livestream, Twitch star Kai Cenat claimed to have received a message from the American rapper's manager.

He said:

"Bro, to my mother, Carti's manager just texted me."

Moments later, the two-time Streamer of the Year winner displayed his private messages, revealing that Playboi Carti had texted him the following:

"FRIDAY."

Richard Bengston, popularly known as "FaZe Banks" had shared a screenshot of his private conversation with Playboi Carti on his official X Community, BANK$ INTERN$.

Here's what the musician told the content creator:

"(FaZe Banks writes, 'I'm hearing Friday?') FRIDAY. LOVE YOU N***A. (FaZe Banks responds, 'Trimendous, ly2')"

Playboi Carti also messaged FaZe Clan member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" on Instagram, writing:

"FRIDAY, LOVE U N***A, STAY U..."

On the other hand, Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" shared his thoughts on Playboi Carti's upcoming album, suggesting that the rapper not "rush." He elaborated:

"Hey carti, don't rush art. I speak for EVERYBODY, it's okay if you delay the album more (heart emoji)."

Has Playboi Carti been involved in a controversy with a popular streamer?

In February 2024, Playboi Carti made an appearance on Adin Ross' Kick stream. Things, however, took a turn for the worse when the musician abruptly left after the streamer handed him a duffle bag full of cash, allegedly containing $2 million.

The situation quickly went viral on social media, with YouTube and Twitch content creator Ludwig saying he witnessed the "biggest scam" in livestreaming history.

"just witnessed the biggest scam in live streaming history $2 mill gone"

A month later, on March 12, 2024, Adin Ross provided more information about his livestream with Playboi Carti, saying:

"We just went back and forth. Carti was like, 'What do we got to do?' And then Will got outside. Will was getting pissed off too. Will was like, 'Nah bro, you're not going to do Adin like that. This is his s**t.' They were asking for the other half of the money. Will was like, 'We are not giving out s**t'.' He wanted to press me right here, the British guy (Carti's team member). He started getting at my face, basically like, 'What are we doing?' and I said, 'There's no reason to put your hand on my face.'"

While several streamers have received DMs from Playboi Carti, Adin Ross has yet to reveal whether the rapper has reconnected with him since last year's controversy.

