“They were asking the other half of the money” - Adin Ross shows footage of Playboi Carti’s team allegedly arguing with his team

Kick streamer Adin Ross has unveiled exclusive footage depicting the events that unfolded outside his residence following his controversial stream with rapper Playboi Carti. To provide context, in early February 2024, Adin organized a highly anticipated stream with the rapper. Unfortunately, Carti's appearance was brief, leaving Adin with minimal interaction despite reportedly paying him a substantial sum, possibly in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Today, on March 12, Adin unveiled CCTV footage depicting the events outside his residence following the stream. According to Adin, Carti's team demanded the full $2 million payment as promised, but one of Adin's team members refused due to Carti's brief stay during the stream. Adin remarked:

“They were asking the other half of the money.”

Adin Ross unveils exclusive footage of altercation between Playboi Carti's team and his own team

Fans were disappointed last month after an underwhelming appearance by Playboi Carti on Adin Ross' stream. The rapper kept him waiting for hours, only to depart after a brief appearance, leaving Adin feeling let down by the experience.

Sharing the exclusive footage of the altercation between Carti's team and his own, Adin said:

"We just went back and forth. Carti was like, 'What do we gotta do?' and then Will got outside. Will was getting pissed off too. Will was like, 'Nah bro, you're not gonna do Adin like that. This is his sh*t.' They were asking for the other half of the money. Will was like, 'We are not giving out sh*t'."

Adin Ross added:

"He wanted to press me right here, the British guy (Carti's team memeber). He started getting at my face, basically like, 'What are we doing?' and I said, 'There's no reason to put your hand on my face'."

He added how Carti's team was demanding the rest of the cash:

"They were demanding the other half of the money. It was super orchestrated, super we

Adin also confirmed that the initial payment was only a part of what was promised, but since Carti didn't stay more than a few minutes, Adin's team refused to pay the entire amount:

"It was a whole lot of combustion because they came for money and they didn't get their money. They got some of it, but they didn't get all of it."

Interestingly, this wasn't the only controversial stream Adin Ross had involving a rapper. In February 2024, he discovered that 21 Savage had allegedly cheated during a stream, sparking another heated discussion over money.