"This is Carti's stage": Video of Kai Cenat's backstage access at Rolling Loud being revoked goes viral

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was backstage at the recent Rolling Loud event in Los Angeles (March 16, 2025). YouTuber Dabo joined the streamer during the IRL (in real life) stream. Despite initially having access, the content creators and their camera crew were seemingly removed from the backstage area before rapper Playboi Carti's performance.

The Twitch streamer even tried to contact Carti, but the rapper wasn't quite available at that time. One of Cenat's team members chimed in, stating that they had received the permit from the CEO of the event:

"(Inaudible) said we good. The CEO."

The management responded:

"The CEO doesn't run the stage. It is (Playboi) Carti's stage."

This was met by a rather animated response from both Dabo and Kai Cenat. The former reacted:

"Nah, Carto's got mad aura."

Kai Cenat even tried to play off the situation by pretending that Dabo was Playboi Carti's brother. Watch the viral clip here:

Watch: Kai Cenat gets invited to join the stage with Playboi Carti and The Weeknd

It's no secret that Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is in the big leagues when it comes to top hip-hop artists. The streamer has collaborated with several rappers and musicians in the past, and his latest moment went viral when he was invited on stage while The Weeknd and Playboi Carti were performing.

At one point during the Rolling Loud event, both Kai Cenat and Dabo were on stage while The Weeknd performed one of his latest tracks, Timeless, which he co-wrote with Playboi Carti. The moment, featuring Cenat and Dabo on stage, was naturally clipped by many and widely shared on X.

This is the first time the Twitch streamer has collaborated live with The Weeknd. However, the streamer has had previous encounters with Playboi Carti and other rappers.

Carti recently released his third studio album, I AM MUSIC. Cenat was among the few in the streaming community with exclusive connections to Carti's team, receiving updates before the album's release. At one point, the streamer had over 350K concurrent viewers eagerly waiting to see his reaction to the album.

Carti's new album received mixed reviews from streamers. Kai Cenat was highly impressed, giving it a whopping 9 out of 10 after his second listen. However, other streamers, such as Felix "xQc," were less enthusiastic, rating it a 5.3.

